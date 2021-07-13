For outstanding achievements in their respective fields, Clarkston residents Tom Kimble and Dennis Pawley were selected to receive honorary degrees from Oakland University, earning recognition at the university’s commencement ceremonies that were held in May.

Tom Kimble was selected to receive a Doctor of Humanities Honoris Causa, while Dennis Pawley was selected to receive a Doctor of Arts Honoris Causa.

Both have been active with the university for a number of years.

An engaged civic leader, Kimble has a long association with Oakland University’s College of Arts and Sciences. Through his work in leadership positions at General Motors and as the founder of his own consulting company, Kimble has demonstrated a strong focus on philanthropy.

Kimble has given back to his community through service on leadership boards of the Michigan AARP Executive Council, Baker College, Oakland County Workforce Development, Hospice of Michigan, Arts League of Michigan, Girl Scouts USA, Oakland Family Services, Character Education Organization and Oakland Country Bar.

He has served the College of Arts and Sciences since 1998 as an advisory board member, an ambassador and a member of the Dean’s Campaign Council. His generous support of scholarships has contributed to the education of many students in the college. He has also been a driving force behind the Oakland University/Pontiac Initiative, serving as a member of the Core Group and Initiative Co-chair.

With a 30-year career with automotive companies, including General Motors, Mazda and Chrysler, Pawley advanced labor relations and changed the industry through the introduction of lean operating systems to American manufacturing.

He also founded his own management consulting firm, co-founded the Lean Learning Center and established the Pawley Lean Institute at OU.

Additionally, Pawley served in the U.S. Army and contributed his talents to organizations including the Chrysler Institute of Engineering, the Chrysler Corporation Fund and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan. Over his 50-year association with OU, Pawley has been recognized with the Oakland University Alumni Association Alumni Service Award and Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award.

Pawley has also served as university trustee, director and board member of the OU Foundation, member of the Creating the Future Steering Committee, member of the President’s Campaign Council and co-chair of Innovation and Opportunity-The Campaign for Oakland University.