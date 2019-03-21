Honored for human resources

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Staff Writer

Deborah Clement always goes above and beyond.

She recently earned recognition from the Michigan Association of School Personnel Administrators as its 2019 Outstanding Human Resources Support Staff Person of the Year at the association’s annual conference in Lansing earlier this month.

Clement, the human resources coordinator for administrative and certified staff of Clarkston Community Schools, was nominated for the award by CCS Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services John Lucido, who also presented her with the award before an audience that included her family, colleagues, and peers from school districts throughout the state.

“I found that and more in Clarkston Community Schools. I love what I do,” Clement said. “I have a fabulous leader, I have a stellar team that I work with. It isn’t just me, it’s all of us.”

Clement has worked for CCS for 17 years.

“Debbie consistently and effortlessly models our district’s commitment to relationship-building and positive well-being every day,” said Lucido. “She ensures excellent communication and education with employees and has built an outstanding reputation as a team player who takes time to listen and assist colleagues whenever needed. Whether it is helping a teacher renew their certification, onboarding a new hire, or helping an employee plan a leave, Debbie is consistently there to support our school community.

“Clarkston Community Schools is a family and it is because of people like Debbie Clement, who are passionate about the work we do and go the extra mile to help support the team. Our department, and indeed, our district, are constantly improving as a result of Debbie’s relentless pursuit of excellence in all she does.”

Clement, also a lifelong Clarkston resident, said she left a lucrative and fun corporate career in search of something more rewarding and meaningful.