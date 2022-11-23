Honoring those who have served our country

Clarkston Junior High School held its annual Veterans Day Celebration and Reception on Nov. 14.

Several Veteran teachers, mothers, fathers, grandfathers, and grandmothers were in attendance.

The students also honored special guest Arsey L. Miller, of Clarkston, for his service in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Student speakers at the event were ninth graders Parker Jones, Evan Duty, Katie Miller, Ashby Muzzy, and Skylar Drinkard.

Each year, CJHS honors a special guest veteran with a mosaic stone that they place in the Jenna Beno Memorial Courtyard on the school grounds.

PHOTO: Clarkston Junior High School ninth-grade student Cameron Love presents Arsey Miller with his mosaic stone at the Nov. 14 event. Photo: Kelly Allen