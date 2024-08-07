Hope elected officials maintain small town feel

My wife and I moved to Independence Township from Rochester Hills 25 years ago due to the small town ambiance of the Village of Clarkston. Every election cycle, politicians campaigned on the desire to maintain the small town aura. In the ensuing years projects were approved for more housing and businesses. These changes can partially be explained by a natural growth process, however these approvals require a detailed analysis. A major move to “big city status” occurred several years ago when paid parking was justified because fellow “small towns” like Birmingham and Ferndale had paid parking. However towns like Lake Orion, Oxford, Gaylord and many other Michigan towns have avoided paid parking. In my opinion a major step to big city status occurred during the current election process. In prior elections campaign literature emphasized what the candidates supported. Some campaign literature for this election mirrored national and big city campaigns with aspersions and dirty laundry being banded about opposing candidates. I can deal with most of the rapid growth and even the paid parking. However, I would like to see campaigns return to a positive stance and officials once elected focus on the importance of maintaining the friendly small town feel, while meeting the needs of the modern times.

Tom Breneiser

Independence Township