Hot hitting against cold temps

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

With games cancelled due to weather and field conditions, Clarkston Varsity Softball was ready to play last week and it showed as they went 5-0.

“You have to toughen up this time of the year,” said Don Peters, head coach, adding the players have been patient with cancellations. “They are ready when they need to be ready.”

The girls posted 11-0 and 11-1 wins in their double header against North Farmington last Thursday.

Highlights from the shut out game was Hannah Cady hitting two homeruns and bringing in four runs.

Abbey Barta had three RBIs and Abbey Tolmie had three hits. Olivia Warrington and Tolmie combined for a seven inning shutout and only gave up two hits.

Barta opened the second game and pitched for four innings and Warrington was on the mound for the last two innings.

“It was a nice pitching performance,” said Peters. “They combined to give up only two hits and a run.”

During the second win, Cady went 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Angelena Perry went 3-for-3 at bat and scored three runs.

Tolmie had hit a homerun and had three RBIs. Barta also had a homerun and Warrington had a walk off homerun.

The Wolves went 3-0 in the Dundee tournament on Saturday.

They defeated Dundee, ranked second in Division 3, in the first game, 14-4.

“They are a good team,” said Peters. “It was a pretty close game until we broke it open in the fifth inning. The highlight from it was lots of hitting – Abbey Barta, Sierra Kersten and Mackenzie Ming all hit homers. Kersten five RBIs and Cady had four RBIs.”

Warrington was the winning pitcher and Tolmie came in for relief and shut the opposition out in the seventh inning.

They went on to defeat Tecumseh in the second game, 14-3.

“They always have a traditional strong program. We just had a good game against them. Our strength is hitting,” Peters said.

Cady went 4-for-4 and had eight RBIs to close the week with 16. Tolmie went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Kersten had two RBIs. Barta was the winning pitcher.

They closed the weekend with a 9-2 win over New Boston. Barta had two RBIs. Warrington had two hits with two RBIs and was the winning pitcher.

Peters noted this week will be busy depending on weather as Monday afternoon their game against Fenton on Tuesday was cancelled.

“It could be busy,” he said. “The girls have been really good about fighting through the weather.”

The Wolves (7-0) host Oxford on Thursday in a double header, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

They host Michigan Stars this Saturday and Sunday at Creasy Bicentennial Park in Grand Blanc and will have 34 teams at the tournament, which serves as a fundraiser for the Wolves.

“It looks like Michigan Stars is in good shape with the weather,” said Peters. “The tournament is a lot of fun with a lot of good teams. It will be a lot of fun for a lot of people It will be about 9-10 games and you really get to look at what everyone is capable of, what their skill sets are so you can continue to improve.”

He added the girls and the coaching staff are having fun.