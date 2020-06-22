Howard Johnson, 88

Howard Johnson passed away June 12 at the age of 88. He was born in Fargo, ND on May 15, 1932.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, June (Jernigan), two sons, Wesley (Kathy) and Mark (Kathy), five granddaughters, Allison, Lauren, Lindsay, Bridget and Monica, and four great-grandchildren, Aidan, Maura, Lilia and Declan. Spending time with his family was Howard’s greatest joy.

After graduation from Fargo High, Howard served in the Navy as an electrician’s mate. After honorable discharge from the Navy, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of North Dakota. He joined Ford Motor Company in the Fargo district office in May 1959. After exceptional years in both district and regional roles, Howard was promoted and moved to Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Mich.

Howard retired after 30 years with Ford and built a house on Lake Oakland. Later, he moved to Naples Fla., and was able to spend winters in Naples and summers in Michigan. He was a conservationist, a supporter of wild life and an avid duck hunter. He belonged to Ducks Unlimited and was a member of the American Legion for 67 years. Howard was also a supporter of all veterans.

Howard will be greatly missed by his entire family, including four nieces and two nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.