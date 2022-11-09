Hugh Rose Scholarship

The Hugh Rose Scholarship was created to help eligible Clarkston residents through monetary assistance for college or technical courses that would otherwise be out of reach.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, hold a high school diploma or GED, and be a resident of the greater Clarkston community. Individuals wishing to apply for this scholarship must complete an application and submit it to the office at Clarkston United Methodist Church, 6600 Waldon Road. A personal interview will be conducted with each applicant prior to the selection of the scholarship winners.

Applicants will need to demonstrate financial need and be able to use the funds within one year of when they are awarded.

For more information or to apply, email scholarships@clarkstonumc.org.