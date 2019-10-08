I-75 ramp work

Maintenance work this week on the I-75 entrances and exits at Dixie Highway will include ramp closures.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working on the northbound Dixie Highway entrance to northbound I-75 from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 9; and the southbound Dixie Highway exit to southbound I-75 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Oct. 10.

For more information, call the MDOT Oakland Transportation Center at 248-451-0001.