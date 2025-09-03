I-75 road construction ramp closures updated

Exit 91 at M-15 and I-75 to close until late fall

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

CLARKSTON — The ongoing summertime battle between orange barrels and motorists took a new turn.

Southbound I-75 Exit 91 and entrance to M-15 in Clarkston will be closed Sept. 2 for resurfacing until late fall. Ramp traffic will be detoured via Sashabaw Road (Exit 89) and Waldon Road to M-15.

The ramp closures are part of the ongoing resurfacing of I-75 from M-15 to the Oakland/Genesee County line.

In northern Oakland County, southbound I-75 Exit 106 to Dixie Highway and the southbound Saginaw Road entrance ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed until late fall starting Sept. 5, and are expected to reopen in late fall.

Area exit ramps closed until late fall: Southbound I-75 Exit 98 to East Holly Road; Southbound I-75 Exit 93 to US-24 (Dixie Highway). East Holly Road to northbound I-75, entrance ramps closed until late fall.

Northbound Dixie Highway/Saginaw Road (Grand Blanc Township) to northbound I-75.

Grange Hall Road to southbound I-75. East Holly Road to southbound I-75. Southbound US-24 (Dixie Highway) to southbound I-75. Northbound US-24 (Dixie Highway) to southbound I-75.

In 2026, crews will remove the temporary crossovers and perform remaining miscellaneous activities.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state’s economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state’s infrastructure.