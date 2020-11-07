Ian Carpenter, 43

Ian Andrew Carpenter, of Waterford, formerly of Clarkston, passed away November 6, 2020 from a glioblastoma brain tumor at the age of 43.

Son of Charles (late Patricia) Carpenter and Sue (James Allard) Carpenter, father of Brennan and Jaxon, also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Ian graduated from Clarkston High School in 1996 and served in the U.S. Air Force as Flying Crew Chief during Operation Enduring Freedom.

He loved working outside on machinery and will be remembered as a hard worker.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston on Thursday, November 12 at 11 a.m. followed by a funeral service at noon.

Interment with military honors (day and time pending) at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

Memorials may be made to Glioblastoma Foundation.

Online guestbook at wintfuneralhome.com.