Icers have ups and downs in three games

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team posted their second win over Bloomfield Hills, this time with a 2-1 victory, Feb. 24.

Devon Collis opened the scoring with a power play in the first period. Cristian Walk and Ryan Galligan had assists on the goal.

Bredan Frederick sealed the win with the second goal in the next period. Walk added his second assist of the night and Tyler Pauly had an assist.

The Blackhawks scored once in the third period but were unable to tie the score against Clarkston.

The Wolves put 42 shots on the net.

The team tied their game in overtime against Stoney Creek on Saturday, 4-4. Goals came from Pauly, Hunter Carene, Sabre Koleber and Mathew Phaneuf.

Phaneuf also had an assist for the night as Mathew Smith, Owen Croston, Blake Bottril and Collis also had an assist.

The Wolves made 35 shots on the Cougars’ net while goalie Hunter Smith made 21 saves in the net.

Clarkston finished the week with a 4-2 loss to Birmingham Unified on Sunday. Phaneuf and Gino Giannini scored in the game while Carene and Joe Reiss had one assist each.

Smith had 21 saves in the net while the team made 23 shots on the goal.

The Wolves (2-5-1) host Rochester United this Thursday at Detroit Skating Club, 7:45 p.m. They play Livonia Churchill on Friday at Eddie Edgar Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; and White Lake Lakeland on Saturday at Lakeland Ice Arena, 6 p.m.

They head into their last week of the regular season March 11 as regionals start March 15.