Ilene Allen, 98

ALLEN

Ilene B. “Dottie” Allen, of Clarkston, formerly of Marion, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 4, 2023 at the age of 98.

She was born on April 11, 1925 in Fenton to J. Florian and Iva Lux.

Preceded in death by her husband Roland “Ron.”

Mother of Sue Shubert and the late Thomas (Deborah) Allen, grandma of the late Kim (late Kimberly) Lair, Kurt (Shannon) Lair, Kris Larkin, and Amanda (George) Berletic, and great-grandma of Alicia Ryeson, Billy Bryan, Hannah Lair, Emma Whaley, Nicole Foster, Josh Shaw, Ashley Kurth, Mike Lair, Amber Lair, Taylor Lair, Trevor Fink, Christine Fink, McKenna Fink, Royce Berletic, and Estella Berletic. Also survived by 19 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Also preceded in death by her siblings Eva Cutler, Emma Nicholes, Mildred Darnell, and Louis Lux.

The family would like to thank the entire Lekas family for their close friendship.

Dottie graduated as high school salutatorian in 1943. She worked as the head secretary of the principal for Clarkston High School and was the 1976 Clarkston Woman of the Year. She was a founding member of Clarkston Credit Union and active at Clarkston United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed spending time in Florida and at the Skidway Lake cabin. She loved dancing, having joined many dance clubs over the years and playing cards.

Friends may visit Friday, Aug. 11 at Clarkston United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until noon. Funeral service is Friday at noon at the church. Graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston.

Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarkston United Methodist Church.

Online guestbook wintfuneralhome.com.