In Loving Memory of James John Kujawa Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle, and Friend.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of James John Kujawa, of Clarkston Michigan, who passed suddenly on September 5, 2025.

Best known as Jim to his family and friends, he was a devoted family man and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of strong faith in the Catholic religion. He was the heart of his family and a source of strength, comfort, wisdom, and joy to all who were blessed to have him in their life.

Born in 1939 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Jim was the youngest of his family and had an adventurous spirit enjoying going off on adventures exploring his hometown, going fishing and playing golf with his close family and friends. He moved to Milwaukee to pursue his higher education with earning a B.S. in Electrical Engineering/Mathematics from Marquette University and pursued his Master’s degree while embarking on a distinguished career. He began at AC Electronics, where he was a senior programmer on the Apollo/Titan Math model simulations supporting NASA space program at the time. His career flourished as he moved on to Senior System Analysis roles at both Schlitz Brewing and Stroh Brewing companies and later for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. While away on a boating trip in Pewaukee Lake, he met and fell in love with the beautiful Evelyn Sandri, who he has been married to for 62 years. A lifelong sports enthusiast, Jim found joy on the golf course, fishing, and in the bowling alley, where his competitive spirit was matched only by his easygoing charm. He was a longtime member of Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club and served in the United States Air National Guard of Wisconsin and Air Force Reserves. He was a great problem solver and just knew how to fix anything that was in need of repair. He had a kind and generous heart and always wanted his family to be close by. His home was always the center of family gatherings and filled with laughter, warmth, and the comforting presence of a man who made everyone feel welcome.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn, his three children, David (Sheryl), Janet, Robert (former daughter in law, Kathleen), and his three grandchildren, Kaitlin, Jason, and Julie, who brought him much pride and joy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anna (Rader) and his siblings Celia (John), George, Josephine (Billy), and Raymond (Dolores). He leaves behind beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins. Jim was a blessing to have as a husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend.

A celebration of Jim’s life will be held with visitation on Friday, September 19, 2025, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery.