In-person council meetings on horizon

BY MATT MACKINDER

Clarkston News Editor

Clarkston City Council meetings may soon once again have an in-person aspect according to City Attorney Tom Ryan, who sent a letter to Mayor Eric Haven and City Council, August 18.

Meetings have been strictly virtual since the outbreak of COVID-19 started in March.

“It is my opinion as City Attorney, because the Governor has allowed remote meetings to occur as an exception to the Open Meeting Act during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic; and since City Council meetings will be indoors with unrelated people not of the same household, a mask will be required and no more than ten people would be allowed to attend the meeting in person,” Ryan wrote.

“My suggestion is if the City Council wishes to have some of the council participate in person at City Hall, not knowing the number of public that may appear in person, the city implement a hybrid model to allow some staff and/or council members to appear remotely and some to appear in person at City Hall.”

Ryan added other communities have placed a laptop computer or iPad at in-person meetings to allow a resident to be accessible via the internet.

“In my experience, it has been awkward for an in-person meeting of ten people of the governing body and administration and/or consultants when somebody shows up and is not included in the ten persons allowed so someone has to leave the in-person meeting,” Ryan wrote. “The city’s public meeting, if held in person, would have to apply to the 10-person limit, socially distance and wear masks. This should be considered by City Council in your deliberation as to going forward for public meetings.”

The issue was slated to be discussed at the Aug. 24 council meeting.