Ind Twp Board, 1-12-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

November 12, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: Kittle

Also Present: Lisa Christensen, Recreation Supervisor; Dave McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Barbara Rollin, Seniors Supervisor; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven P. Joppich; Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, P.C.

Motion by Trustee Brown seconded by Clerk Neubeck to appoint Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair for the November 12, 2019 Regular Meeting.

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING:
  6. PY 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:17 p.m.

The Board heard comments from following representatives of Clarkston Area Youth Assistance: Jackie Fromm, Chairperson; Debbie Wertz, Secretary

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:27 p.m.

  1. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
  2. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  3. CONSENT AGENDA:
  4. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Session Meeting Minutes of October 22, 2019 and Special / Budget Session Meeting Minutes of October 29, 2019
  5. Approval of the November 5, 2019 Check Run ($1,189,125.11) and Ratified the November 1, 2019 Payroll ($245,356.65)
  6. Approval of Amended Agreement – Agreement for Services for Stormwater Education for our MS4 Stormwater Permit -Clinton River Watershed Council
  7. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  8. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  9. Approval of Road Millage Cost Participation Agreement – Independence Township / RCOC
  10. Approval of the PY 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds Application
  11. Approval of the 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract Amendment – Time Extension with Clarkston Area Youth Assistance
  12. Approval of the Re-Appropriation of PRS Capital Improvement Funds and Associated Budget Adjustment
  13. Acceptance of Proposal and Associated Budget Adjustment – Hydraulic Water Model Development
  14. Acceptance of Quotes – Township Server & Workstation Upgrades
  15. Approval of the Selection of a Preferred Imaging Partner for Scanning Services and the Related Budget Adjustment for the Planning/Zoning Department
  16. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #29 – Various Miscellaneous Amendments
  17. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #30 – Funding for the Thendara New Pavement and Repave SAD’s
  18. Approval of Agreement and Adoption of Resolution – Interlocal Agreement with Oakland County for Central Support Services – Mail Services
  19. Adoption of Resolution – 2020 Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Schedule
  20. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  21. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee Minutes (ITOC) – Final; September 10, 2019
  22. Minutes: Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) Special Meeting – Final; May 2, 2019
  23. Report: Building Department Monthly Report – October 2019
  24. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  25. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:24 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019

 

