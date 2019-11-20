Ind Twp Board, 1-12-19

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

November 12, 2019

A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. at Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was given. ROLL CALL: Present: Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: Kittle

Also Present: Lisa Christensen, Recreation Supervisor; Dave McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Barbara Rollin, Seniors Supervisor; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Steven P. Joppich; Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, P.C.

Motion by Trustee Brown seconded by Clerk Neubeck to appoint Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair for the November 12, 2019 Regular Meeting.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck PUBLIC COMMENT: None PUBLIC HEARING: PY 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:17 p.m.

The Board heard comments from following representatives of Clarkston Area Youth Assistance: Jackie Fromm, Chairperson; Debbie Wertz, Secretary

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:27 p.m.

PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Budget Session Meeting Minutes of October 22, 2019 and Special / Budget Session Meeting Minutes of October 29, 2019 Approval of the November 5, 2019 Check Run ($1,189,125.11) and Ratified the November 1, 2019 Payroll ($245,356.65) Approval of Amended Agreement – Agreement for Services for Stormwater Education for our MS4 Stormwater Permit -Clinton River Watershed Council ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS: Approval of Road Millage Cost Participation Agreement – Independence Township / RCOC Approval of the PY 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds Application Approval of the 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract Amendment – Time Extension with Clarkston Area Youth Assistance Approval of the Re-Appropriation of PRS Capital Improvement Funds and Associated Budget Adjustment Acceptance of Proposal and Associated Budget Adjustment – Hydraulic Water Model Development Acceptance of Quotes – Township Server & Workstation Upgrades Approval of the Selection of a Preferred Imaging Partner for Scanning Services and the Related Budget Adjustment for the Planning/Zoning Department Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #29 – Various Miscellaneous Amendments Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #30 – Funding for the Thendara New Pavement and Repave SAD’s Approval of Agreement and Adoption of Resolution – Interlocal Agreement with Oakland County for Central Support Services – Mail Services Adoption of Resolution – 2020 Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Schedule COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee Minutes (ITOC) – Final; September 10, 2019 Minutes: Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) Special Meeting – Final; May 2, 2019 Report: Building Department Monthly Report – October 2019 BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:24 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019