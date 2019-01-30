Ind Twp Board 1-22-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

January 22, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Tedder

Absent: Kittle, Pallotta

Also Present: Larry Hess, Park System Superintendent; Barbara Rollin, Seniors Supervisor

Appointment of Trustee Loughrin as Acting Chair

Appointment of Treasurer Brown as Acting Clerk

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
  7. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  8. CONSENT AGENDA:
  9. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of January 8, 2019
  10. Approval of the January 15, 2019 Check Run ($877,801.32), Ratify the January 11, 2019 Payroll ($280,462.23) and the December, 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity      ($3,502,583.19)
  11. Adoption of Resolution for Canada Goose Nest Destruction Program and/or Canada Goose Roundup/Removal
  12. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  13. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  14. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Great Lakes Parks Training Institute (GLPTI)
  15. Approval of 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Springfield Township
  16. Adoption of Amendment – Freedom of Information Act Policy, Summary and Itemized Cost Worksheet Form – MCL 15.233 and 15.234
  17. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  18. Report: 2018 4th Quarter Financial Report
  19. Report: Building Department Monthly Report – December 2018
  20. Communications: State of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development – Oakland-Macomb Interceptor Drain Drainage District
  21. Communications: Water Resources Commission (WRC) – Notice of Meeting – Paint Creek Drain
  22. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  23. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:15 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019

