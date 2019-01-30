Ind Twp Board 1-22-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
January 22, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Tedder
Absent: Kittle, Pallotta
Also Present: Larry Hess, Park System Superintendent; Barbara Rollin, Seniors Supervisor
Appointment of Trustee Loughrin as Acting Chair
Appointment of Treasurer Brown as Acting Clerk
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of January 8, 2019
- Approval of the January 15, 2019 Check Run ($877,801.32), Ratify the January 11, 2019 Payroll ($280,462.23) and the December, 2018 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($3,502,583.19)
- Adoption of Resolution for Canada Goose Nest Destruction Program and/or Canada Goose Roundup/Removal
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Great Lakes Parks Training Institute (GLPTI)
- Approval of 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Springfield Township
- Adoption of Amendment – Freedom of Information Act Policy, Summary and Itemized Cost Worksheet Form – MCL 15.233 and 15.234
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Report: 2018 4th Quarter Financial Report
- Report: Building Department Monthly Report – December 2018
- Communications: State of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development – Oakland-Macomb Interceptor Drain Drainage District
- Communications: Water Resources Commission (WRC) – Notice of Meeting – Paint Creek Drain
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:15 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019