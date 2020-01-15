Ind Twp Board 1-7-20

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
January 7, 2020
- A Regular/Closed Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Brown, Nallamothu
Absent: Aliaga, Ritchie
Also Present: Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Daniel J. Kelly, The Kelly Firm, PLC; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(d)
The regular meeting recessed at 6:03 p.m.
The regular meeting reconvened at 6:35 p.m.
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None
- PUBLIC COMMENT: Randy Majewski
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation: Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) Update (Amanda Harrison Keighley, Community Engagement Manager, DIA)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of December 17, 2019
- Approval of the December 30, 2019 Check Run in the amount of $557,567.74 and ratified the December 27, 2019 Payroll in the amount of $240,101.35
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Amendment to Chapter 26 – Massage Regulations
- Approval of the 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Springfield Township
- Approval of the 2020 Budget Amendment #1: Reinstate HR Manager Position
- Adoption of Resolution in Opposition to the 2020 Regional Transit Authority Millage Proposal
- Appointment of Board and Committee Member
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee – October 15, 2019 – Final
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee – November 5, 2019 – Final
- Report: Building Department Monthly Report, November 2019
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, November 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 7:25 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020