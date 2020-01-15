Ind Twp Board 1-7-20

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

January 7, 2020

  1. A Regular/Closed Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present:    Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Brown, Nallamothu

Absent:           Aliaga, Ritchie

Also Present: Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Daniel J. Kelly, The Kelly Firm, PLC; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  3. Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(d)

The regular meeting recessed at 6:03 p.m.

The regular meeting reconvened at 6:35 p.m.

  1. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None
  2. PUBLIC COMMENT: Randy Majewski
  3. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  4. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  5. Presentation: Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) Update (Amanda Harrison Keighley, Community Engagement Manager, DIA)
  6. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  7. CONSENT AGENDA:
  8. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of December 17, 2019
  9. Approval of the December 30, 2019 Check Run in the amount of $557,567.74 and ratified the December 27, 2019 Payroll in the amount of $240,101.35
  10. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  11. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  12. Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Amendment to Chapter 26 – Massage Regulations
  13. Approval of the 2019 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with Springfield Township
  14. Approval of the 2020 Budget Amendment #1: Reinstate HR Manager Position
  15. Adoption of Resolution in Opposition to the 2020 Regional Transit Authority Millage Proposal
  16. Appointment of Board and Committee Member
  17. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  18. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee – October 15, 2019 – Final
  19. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee – November 5, 2019 – Final
  20. Report: Building Department Monthly Report, November 2019
  21. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, November 2019
  22. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  23. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 7:25 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020

