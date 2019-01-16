Ind Twp Board, 1-8-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

January 8, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie, Tedder

Absent: Kittle, Loughrin

Also Present: None

Appointment of Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Aliaga, Trustee Tedder
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: Aaron Capadagli
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
  7. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  8. CONSENT AGENDA:
  9. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes of December 18, 2018
  10. Approval of the December 26, 2018 Check Run ($856,650.41) and Ratify December 28, 2018 Payroll ($243,650.52)
  11. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  12. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  13. Approval of Amendment to Motion #2018-12-259 – Board of Trustee Appointment / Trustee Vacancy
  14. Appointment of Board & Committee Member – Board of Trustee Vacancy
  15. Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance- Amendment to Chapter 36 – Peddlers and Solicitors; Article III, Solicitors
  16. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  17. Communications: Michigan Liquor Control Commission Penalty Hearing – Dandy Oil, Inc.
  18. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, November 20, 2018
  19. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Ritchie
  20. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular/Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 6:16 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019

 

