Ind Twp Board 10-22-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

October 22, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present:Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent:None

Also Present: Dave McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman Associates; Steven P. Joppich; Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, P.C.

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by relocating E. Budget Session: Item 1. Review of 2020 Budgets for General & Cemetery CIP, PRS, General Fund, Sewer & Water CIP, Sewer, Water and Sashabaw Drain Maintenance Funds before N. Communications / Future Agenda Items and Reports
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Budget Session Relocated before N. Communications / Future Agenda Items and Reports
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck, Supervisor Kittle
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
  7. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  8. CONSENT AGENDA:
  9. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes – October 8, 2019
  10. Approval of the October 15, 2019 Check Run ($824,883.00) and the October 18, 2019 Payroll ($273,365.99)
  11. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  12. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  13. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of First Amendment to Ordinance – Granting Alex’s Market PUD (Planned Unit Development) Amendment

The Board heard public comment from: Sam Moraco; Dave Endreszl

Supervisor Kittle left the meeting at 6:52 PM.

The regular meeting Recessed at 6:53 PM

Supervisor Kittle rejoined the meeting at 6:57 PM.

The regular meeting Reconvened at 6:58 PM

  1. Hearing for Appeal of DPW Director Determination Re Unbilled Sewer Charges at Clarkston Auto Wash – The Board heard statements from: Steven Joppich; Fred Ritter and Greg Need. The decision on Appeal was delayed to a future meeting, date to be determined
  2. Adoption of Resolution and Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #28: Oakland-Macomb Interceptor Drainage Drain District (OMIDDD) Drain Assessment Prepayment
  3. Approval of Agreement – Pass Through Agreement-SEMCOG Green Streets Project / Green Infrastructure Implementation Program Grant
  4. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – USA Softball National Council Meeting
  5. Ratified Termination of Human Capital Contract and Approval to Post Human Resource and Payroll Positions
  6. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #27 – Various Miscellaneous Amendments

The regular meeting recessed at 8:12 PM

The regular meeting reconvened at 8:18 PM

  1. E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  2. Budget Session: Review of 2020 Budgets for General & Cemetery CIP, PRS, General Fund, Sewer & Water CIP, Sewer, Water and Sashabaw Drain Maintenance Funds-Postponed to a Special Meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:00 PM.
  3. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  4. Minutes: Election Commission Minutes – Final; September 23, 2019
  5. Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending September 30, 2019
  6. Report: Building Department Monthly Report, September 2019
  7. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, August 2019
  8. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  9. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Budget Meeting adjourned at 8:21p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019

 

