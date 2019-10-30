Ind Twp Board 10-22-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
October 22, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present:Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie
Absent:None
Also Present: Dave McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman Associates; Steven P. Joppich; Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, P.C.
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by relocating E. Budget Session: Item 1. Review of 2020 Budgets for General & Cemetery CIP, PRS, General Fund, Sewer & Water CIP, Sewer, Water and Sashabaw Drain Maintenance Funds before N. Communications / Future Agenda Items and Reports
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Budget Session Relocated before N. Communications / Future Agenda Items and Reports
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck, Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes – October 8, 2019
- Approval of the October 15, 2019 Check Run ($824,883.00) and the October 18, 2019 Payroll ($273,365.99)
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of First Amendment to Ordinance – Granting Alex’s Market PUD (Planned Unit Development) Amendment
The Board heard public comment from: Sam Moraco; Dave Endreszl
Supervisor Kittle left the meeting at 6:52 PM.
The regular meeting Recessed at 6:53 PM
Supervisor Kittle rejoined the meeting at 6:57 PM.
The regular meeting Reconvened at 6:58 PM
- Hearing for Appeal of DPW Director Determination Re Unbilled Sewer Charges at Clarkston Auto Wash – The Board heard statements from: Steven Joppich; Fred Ritter and Greg Need. The decision on Appeal was delayed to a future meeting, date to be determined
- Adoption of Resolution and Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #28: Oakland-Macomb Interceptor Drainage Drain District (OMIDDD) Drain Assessment Prepayment
- Approval of Agreement – Pass Through Agreement-SEMCOG Green Streets Project / Green Infrastructure Implementation Program Grant
- Approval of Out-of-State Travel – USA Softball National Council Meeting
- Ratified Termination of Human Capital Contract and Approval to Post Human Resource and Payroll Positions
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #27 – Various Miscellaneous Amendments
The regular meeting recessed at 8:12 PM
The regular meeting reconvened at 8:18 PM
- E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- Budget Session: Review of 2020 Budgets for General & Cemetery CIP, PRS, General Fund, Sewer & Water CIP, Sewer, Water and Sashabaw Drain Maintenance Funds-Postponed to a Special Meeting to be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:00 PM.
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Election Commission Minutes – Final; September 23, 2019
- Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending September 30, 2019
- Report: Building Department Monthly Report, September 2019
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, August 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Budget Meeting adjourned at 8:21p.m.
Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019