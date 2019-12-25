Ind Twp Board, 12-17-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
December 17, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present:Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie
Absent:Aliaga
Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Dave McKee, DPW Director; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle Wortman & Associates; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Report: Corridor Improvement Authority Informational Meeting and Progress Report (Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates)
- Presentation: 2019 First Quarter and Second Quarter Township Investment Reports (Rachel Loughrin, Treasurer)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of November 26, 2019 and Special Meeting Minutes of December 3, 2019
- Approval of the December 10, 2019 Check Run ($1,882,079.35), Ratify the November 29, 2019 Payroll ($269,414.58) and the December 13, 2019 Payroll ($246,541.52)
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of the Introduction and 1st Reading – Amendment to Chapter 26 – Massage Regulations
- Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Amendment to Chapter 34 – Parks and Recreation; Article II, Park Rules and Regulations and Article III, Watercraft and Beach Regulations
- Approval of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Independence 2019-2020 Law Enforcement Services Agreement – Amendment #1
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #32: Pathway Design Services – Clarkston Rd. to Greenview Safety Path
- Approval of Request to Adopt Resolution to Approve Interlocal Agreement – 2020 No-Haz Program
- Approval of the Fourth Amendment to Premises License Agreement – Hydaker-Wheatlake
- Approval of Budget Adjustment – Tapping Materials
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #33 – Legal, PRS Senior Van Repair and Software Upgrades
- Acceptance of Proposal for OPEB Actuarial Services
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #34 – To Reclass Building Escrow Activity in Accordance with GASB 84
- Acceptance of Proposals and Approval of Agreements – Legal Services
- Appoint / Reappoint Board and Committee Members
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) – Special Meeting, May 2, 2019 – Final
- Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee Minutes – August 14, 2019 – Final
- Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee Minutes – October 9, 2019 – Final
- Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board-Regular Meeting, September 18, 2019 – Final
- Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending November 30, 2019
- Communication: Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority (MMRMA)-Risk Avoidance Program (RAP) Grant Approval; November 19, 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: All
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:18 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019