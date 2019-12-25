Ind Twp Board, 12-17-19

By on No Comment

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

December 17, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present:Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent:Aliaga

Also Present: Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Dave McKee, DPW Director; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget & Operations Analyst; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle Wortman & Associates; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  7. Report: Corridor Improvement Authority Informational Meeting and Progress Report (Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates)
  8. Presentation: 2019 First Quarter and Second Quarter Township Investment Reports (Rachel Loughrin, Treasurer)
  9. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  10. CONSENT AGENDA:
  11. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of November 26, 2019 and Special   Meeting Minutes of December 3, 2019
  12. Approval of the December 10, 2019 Check Run ($1,882,079.35), Ratify the November 29, 2019 Payroll ($269,414.58) and the December 13, 2019 Payroll ($246,541.52)
  13. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  14. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  15. Approval of the Introduction and 1st Reading – Amendment to Chapter 26 – Massage Regulations
  16. Approval of the 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Amendment to Chapter 34 – Parks and Recreation; Article II, Park Rules and Regulations and Article III, Watercraft and Beach Regulations
  17. Approval of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Independence 2019-2020 Law Enforcement Services Agreement – Amendment #1
  18. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #32: Pathway Design Services – Clarkston Rd. to Greenview Safety Path
  19. Approval of Request to Adopt Resolution to Approve Interlocal Agreement – 2020 No-Haz Program
  20. Approval of the Fourth Amendment to Premises License Agreement – Hydaker-Wheatlake
  21. Approval of Budget Adjustment – Tapping Materials
  22. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #33 – Legal, PRS Senior Van Repair and Software Upgrades
  23. Acceptance of Proposal for OPEB Actuarial Services
  24. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #34 – To Reclass Building Escrow Activity in Accordance with GASB 84
  25. Acceptance of Proposals and Approval of Agreements – Legal Services
  26. Appoint / Reappoint Board and Committee Members
  27. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  28. Minutes: Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) – Special Meeting, May 2, 2019 – Final
  29. Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee Minutes – August 14, 2019 – Final
  30. Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee Minutes – October 9, 2019 – Final
  31. Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board-Regular Meeting, September 18, 2019 – Final
  32. Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending November 30, 2019
  33. Communication: Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority (MMRMA)-Risk Avoidance Program (RAP) Grant Approval; November 19, 2019
  34. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: All
  35. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:18 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, December 25, 2019

 

Ind Twp Board, 12-17-19 added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.