Ind Twp Board, 3-19-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

March 19, 2019

A Regular / Closed Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was given. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Tedder

Absent: Kittle

Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PRS Director

Appointment of Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(d)

The regular meeting RECESSED at 6:02 p.m.

The regular meeting RECONVENED at 6:48 p.m.

Authorized the Township Administration and Attorney to proceed with pre-purchase offer, due diligence and preliminary funding efforts as proposed in Closed Session.

BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Tedder PUBLIC COMMENT: None PUBLIC HEARING: Bay Court Park Land Water Conservation Fund Grant Application

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:53 p.m.

Trustee Ritchie spoke in support

Trustee Loughrin spoke in support

There were no members of the public present.

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:55 p.m.

PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of March 5, 2019 Approval of the March 12, 2019 Check Run ($641,301.74), Ratified the March 8, 2019 Payroll ($236,115.00) and the February 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($473,118.99) Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS: Adoption of Resolution – Bay Court Park Land Water Conservation Fund Grant Application Award of Bid – 2019 Independence Fest Fireworks Display Approval of Third Amendment to Premise License Agreement – Hydaker-Wheatlake Company Acceptance of Proposal, Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #8 and Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Purchase of Fire Apparatus Approval of the 2019 Budget Amendment #9 – Township Hall Meeting Room Laptops Approval of the Purchase of Gravel from Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) – Repair of Township Dirt Roads COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board – Final; November 20, 2018 Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final; February 12, 2019 Report: Building Department Monthly Report – February 2019 BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Tedder ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019