Ind Twp Board, 3-19-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
March 19, 2019
- A Regular / Closed Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Tedder
Absent: Kittle
Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Derek Smith, PRS Director
Appointment of Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(d)
The regular meeting RECESSED at 6:02 p.m.
The regular meeting RECONVENED at 6:48 p.m.
Authorized the Township Administration and Attorney to proceed with pre-purchase offer, due diligence and preliminary funding efforts as proposed in Closed Session.
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Tedder
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING:
- Bay Court Park Land Water Conservation Fund Grant Application
The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:53 p.m.
Trustee Ritchie spoke in support
Trustee Loughrin spoke in support
There were no members of the public present.
The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:55 p.m.
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of March 5, 2019
- Approval of the March 12, 2019 Check Run ($641,301.74), Ratified the March 8, 2019 Payroll ($236,115.00) and the February 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($473,118.99)
- Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Adoption of Resolution – Bay Court Park Land Water Conservation Fund Grant Application
- Award of Bid – 2019 Independence Fest Fireworks Display
- Approval of Third Amendment to Premise License Agreement – Hydaker-Wheatlake Company
- Acceptance of Proposal, Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #8 and Approval of Out-of-State Travel – Purchase of Fire Apparatus
- Approval of the 2019 Budget Amendment #9 – Township Hall Meeting Room Laptops
- Approval of the Purchase of Gravel from Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) – Repair of Township Dirt Roads
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board – Final; November 20, 2018
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final; February 12, 2019
- Report: Building Department Monthly Report – February 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Tedder
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, March 27, 2019