Ind Twp Board, 3-3-20

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
March 3, 2020
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie
Absent: None
Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Lt. Todd Hill, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by adding Late Submittal Item M. Regular Business Item M-10
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck, Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation: mParks Annual Award Recipients – Parks, Recreation and Seniors.
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 18, 2020
- Approval of the February 25, 2020 Check Run ($519,744.31) and Ratified the February 21, 2020 Payroll ($261,846.72)
- Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of Request for Recognition as a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) Organization – Friends of Clarkston Lacrosse)
- Approval of Building Cleaning Service Proposal and Associated 2020 Budget Amendment #6: for OCSO Independence Substation
- Approval of Sewer Preventative Maintenance Services CCTV and Blanket PO – Oakland County Cooperative Purchasing Program-Pipeline Management Co Inc.
- Approval of Sewer Maintenance Services and Blanket PO – Oakland County Cooperative Purchasing Program-Pipeline Management Co Inc.
- Acceptance of Bid – 2020 Summer/Fall, 2021 All and 2022 Winter/Spring Recreation Guides
- Approval of Agreements – Liturgical Publication Inc. (LPI) Publishing Services
- Approval of Agreements – Detroit Institute of Arts Inside/Out Program
- Approval of Agreement – 2020 Area Agency on Aging 1-B Memorandum of Agreement
- Approval of Licenses and Conditions for 2020, 2021, and 2022 Second and Third Stage Outdoor Gatherings at DTE Energy Music Theater
- LATE SUBMITTAL: Adoption of Resolution in Opposition of House Bill 5550 and Regional Transit Legislation
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Election Commission Minutes; January 27, 2020 – Final
- Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board; November 13, 2019 – Final
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, January 2020
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:06 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, CMC, CMMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020