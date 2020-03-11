Ind Twp Board, 3-3-20

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

March 3, 2020

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: None

Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Lt. Todd Hill, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by adding Late Submittal Item M. Regular Business Item M-10
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck, Supervisor Kittle
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  7. Presentation: mParks Annual Award Recipients – Parks, Recreation and Seniors.
  8. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  9. CONSENT AGENDA:
  10. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 18, 2020
  11. Approval of the February 25, 2020 Check Run ($519,744.31) and Ratified the February 21, 2020 Payroll ($261,846.72)
  12. Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month
  13. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  14. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  15. Approval of Request for Recognition as a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) Organization – Friends of Clarkston Lacrosse)
  16. Approval of Building Cleaning Service Proposal and Associated 2020 Budget Amendment #6: for OCSO Independence Substation
  17. Approval of Sewer Preventative Maintenance Services CCTV and Blanket PO – Oakland County Cooperative Purchasing Program-Pipeline Management Co Inc.
  18. Approval of Sewer Maintenance Services and Blanket PO – Oakland County Cooperative Purchasing Program-Pipeline Management Co Inc.
  19. Acceptance of Bid – 2020 Summer/Fall, 2021 All and 2022 Winter/Spring Recreation Guides
  20. Approval of Agreements – Liturgical Publication Inc. (LPI) Publishing Services
  21. Approval of Agreements – Detroit Institute of Arts Inside/Out Program
  22. Approval of Agreement – 2020 Area Agency on Aging 1-B Memorandum of Agreement
  23. Approval of Licenses and Conditions for 2020, 2021, and 2022 Second and Third Stage Outdoor Gatherings at DTE Energy Music Theater
  24. LATE SUBMITTAL: Adoption of Resolution in Opposition of House Bill 5550 and Regional Transit Legislation
  25. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  26. Minutes: Election Commission Minutes; January 27, 2020 – Final
  27. Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board; November 13, 2019 – Final
  28. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, January 2020
  29. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  30. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:06 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, CMC, CMMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020

