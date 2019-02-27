Ind Twp Board

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
February 19, 2019
- A Regular / Closed Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Tedder
Absent: Kittle
Also Present: Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; David McKee, DPW Director; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Department; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP
Appointment of Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(h)
The regular meeting RECESSED at 6:05 p.m.
The regular meeting RECONVENED at 6:16 p.m.
Motion to Approve the First Amendment to Settlement Agreement, dated October 7, 2007, between Patricia J. Clark and the Charter Township of Independence
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation: 2018 Third Quarter Township Investment Report (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)
- Presentation: WaterTowns Initiative (David McKee, DPW Director)
- Presentation: Parks, Recreation and Seniors 2018 Annual Report (Derek Smith, PRS Director)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 5, 2019
- Approval of the February 12, 2019 Check Run ($1,106,840.39), Ratify the February 8, 2019 Payroll ($246,624.32) and the January, 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($506,936.41)
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Amendment to Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 50 – Section 2.02 and Article 5 and Amendment to Code of Ordinances, Chapter 30 – Offenses – Article I
- Approval of 2nd Reading and Adopt Ordinance, Chapter 30 – Code of Ordinances – Offenses; Article VIII Division 1. Generally, New Section 30-221 Tobacco and Vapor Products
- Approval of the 2018-2020 Parks, Recreation and Seniors Service Assessment
- Approval of the 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with the City of the Village of Clarkston
- Approval the 2018-2019 Specialized Services Third Party Contract – SMART
- Adoption of Resolution – Relocation of Precincts 3 and 13
- Reappointment of Board and Committee Members – Safety Path Advisory Committee
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, January 24, 2019
- Minutes: Election Commission – Final, October 30, 2018
- Report: Building Department Monthly Report-– January 2019
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report-– January 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Tedder
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 8:17 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019