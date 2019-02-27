Ind Twp Board

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

February 19, 2019

  1. A Regular / Closed Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Tedder

Absent: Kittle

Also Present: Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; David McKee, DPW Director; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Department; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP

Appointment of Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  3. Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(h)

The regular meeting RECESSED at 6:05 p.m.

The regular meeting RECONVENED at 6:16 p.m.

Motion to Approve the First Amendment to Settlement Agreement, dated October 7, 2007, between Patricia J. Clark and the Charter Township of Independence

  1. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None
  2. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  3. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  4. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  5. Presentation: 2018 Third Quarter Township Investment Report (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)
  6. Presentation: WaterTowns Initiative (David McKee, DPW Director)
  7. Presentation: Parks, Recreation and Seniors 2018 Annual Report (Derek Smith, PRS Director)
  8. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  9. CONSENT AGENDA:
  10. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 5, 2019
  11. Approval of the February 12, 2019 Check Run ($1,106,840.39), Ratify the February 8, 2019 Payroll ($246,624.32) and the January, 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity       ($506,936.41)
  12. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  13. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  14. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Amendment to Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 50 – Section 2.02 and Article 5 and Amendment to Code of Ordinances, Chapter 30 – Offenses – Article I
  15. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adopt Ordinance, Chapter 30 – Code of Ordinances – Offenses; Article VIII Division 1. Generally, New Section 30-221 Tobacco and Vapor Products
  16. Approval of the 2018-2020 Parks, Recreation and Seniors Service Assessment
  17. Approval of the 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with the City of the Village of Clarkston
  18. Approval the 2018-2019 Specialized Services Third Party Contract – SMART
  19. Adoption of Resolution – Relocation of Precincts 3 and 13
  20. Reappointment of Board and Committee Members – Safety Path Advisory Committee
  21. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  22. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, January 24, 2019
  23. Minutes: Election Commission – Final, October 30, 2018
  24. Report: Building Department Monthly Report-– January 2019
  25. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report-– January 2019
  26. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Tedder
  27. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 8:17 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019

