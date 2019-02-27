Ind Twp Board

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

February 19, 2019

A Regular / Closed Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was given. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Tedder

Absent: Kittle

Also Present: Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; David McKee, DPW Director; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Department; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP

Appointment of Trustee Ritchie as Acting Chair

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Closed Session: Request to Enter Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(h)

The regular meeting RECESSED at 6:05 p.m.

The regular meeting RECONVENED at 6:16 p.m.

Motion to Approve the First Amendment to Settlement Agreement, dated October 7, 2007, between Patricia J. Clark and the Charter Township of Independence

BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: None PUBLIC COMMENT: None PUBLIC HEARING: None PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: Presentation: 2018 Third Quarter Township Investment Report (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer) Presentation: WaterTowns Initiative (David McKee, DPW Director) Presentation: Parks, Recreation and Seniors 2018 Annual Report (Derek Smith, PRS Director) CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 5, 2019 Approval of the February 12, 2019 Check Run ($1,106,840.39), Ratify the February 8, 2019 Payroll ($246,624.32) and the January, 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($506,936.41) ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS: Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Amendment to Zoning Ordinance, Chapter 50 – Section 2.02 and Article 5 and Amendment to Code of Ordinances, Chapter 30 – Offenses – Article I Approval of 2nd Reading and Adopt Ordinance, Chapter 30 – Code of Ordinances – Offenses; Article VIII Division 1. Generally, New Section 30-221 Tobacco and Vapor Products Approval of the 2018-2020 Parks, Recreation and Seniors Service Assessment Approval of the 2018 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract with the City of the Village of Clarkston Approval the 2018-2019 Specialized Services Third Party Contract – SMART Adoption of Resolution – Relocation of Precincts 3 and 13 Reappointment of Board and Committee Members – Safety Path Advisory Committee COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, January 24, 2019 Minutes: Election Commission – Final, October 30, 2018 Report: Building Department Monthly Report-– January 2019 Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report-– January 2019 BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Tedder ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Closed Session Meeting adjourned at 8:17 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019