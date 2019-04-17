Ind Twp Board, 4-9-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

April 9, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Ritchie, Tedder

Absent: Aliaga, Loughrin

Also Present: David Belcher, Building Department Director; David McKee, DPW Director; Lisa Anderson, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Nancy Faught, Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc.

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Supervisor Kittle
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  7. Presentation: 2018 Fourth Quarter Township Investment Report (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)
  8. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  9. CONSENT AGENDA:
  10. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes of March 19, 2019
  11. Approval of the April 2, 2019 Check Run ($2,393,807.29) and Ratify the March 22, 2019 Payroll ($263,628.25) and the April 5, 2019 Payroll (249,803.32)
  12. Amendment to Accounts Payable Policy – Exhibit A
  13. Amendment to Procurement-Petty Cash-Credit Card Policy – II. Procurement
  14. Amendment to Procurement-Petty Cash-Credit Card Policy – III. Petty Cash Policy
  15. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  16. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  17. Introduction and Approval of 1st Reading of Amendment – Chapter 42, Article III. Right-of-Way Regulations
  18. Introduction and Approval of 1st Reading of Amendment and Adopt Resolution – Chapter 44, Article I. In General; Article II. Wireless Facilities in Right-of-Way
  19. Approval of Authorization for Change in Work, Project Construction Budget Amendment Request and 2019 Budget Amendment #4 – DPW Building Renovation and Expansion Construction
  20. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #10 – Carryforward 2018 Unspent Funds for Actuarial Valuation for Other Post-Employment Benefits
  21. Appointment of Board and Committee Members-Senior Community Center Advisory Committee
  22. Authorized Safety Path Maintenance Projects
  23. Award Bid, Acceptance of Quote and Approval of Addendums – Township Hall Parking Lot Construction Project
  24. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  25. Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee-Final; January 9, 2019 and February 13, 2019
  26. Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending December 31, 2018
  27. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – February 2019
  28. Communication: Plante & Moran, PLLC; Planned Scope and Timing Letter, dated April 1, 2019
  29. Communication: Certificate of Achievement-Certified Michigan Municipal Clerk-Suzette Page
  30. Communication: Letter of Appreciation-Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA)
  31. Communication: Oakland County Animal Control Division-Dog Licensing; Door to Door Census
  32. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Supervisor Kittle
  33. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019

