Ind Twp Board, 4-9-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
April 9, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Ritchie, Tedder
Absent: Aliaga, Loughrin
Also Present: David Belcher, Building Department Director; David McKee, DPW Director; Lisa Anderson, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Nancy Faught, Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc.
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation: 2018 Fourth Quarter Township Investment Report (Paul A. Brown, Treasurer)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes of March 19, 2019
- Approval of the April 2, 2019 Check Run ($2,393,807.29) and Ratify the March 22, 2019 Payroll ($263,628.25) and the April 5, 2019 Payroll (249,803.32)
- Amendment to Accounts Payable Policy – Exhibit A
- Amendment to Procurement-Petty Cash-Credit Card Policy – II. Procurement
- Amendment to Procurement-Petty Cash-Credit Card Policy – III. Petty Cash Policy
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Introduction and Approval of 1st Reading of Amendment – Chapter 42, Article III. Right-of-Way Regulations
- Introduction and Approval of 1st Reading of Amendment and Adopt Resolution – Chapter 44, Article I. In General; Article II. Wireless Facilities in Right-of-Way
- Approval of Authorization for Change in Work, Project Construction Budget Amendment Request and 2019 Budget Amendment #4 – DPW Building Renovation and Expansion Construction
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #10 – Carryforward 2018 Unspent Funds for Actuarial Valuation for Other Post-Employment Benefits
- Appointment of Board and Committee Members-Senior Community Center Advisory Committee
- Authorized Safety Path Maintenance Projects
- Award Bid, Acceptance of Quote and Approval of Addendums – Township Hall Parking Lot Construction Project
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee-Final; January 9, 2019 and February 13, 2019
- Report: Fiscal 2018 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending December 31, 2018
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – February 2019
- Communication: Plante & Moran, PLLC; Planned Scope and Timing Letter, dated April 1, 2019
- Communication: Certificate of Achievement-Certified Michigan Municipal Clerk-Suzette Page
- Communication: Letter of Appreciation-Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA)
- Communication: Oakland County Animal Control Division-Dog Licensing; Door to Door Census
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Supervisor Kittle
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019