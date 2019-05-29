Ind Twp Board, 5-21-19

By on No Comment

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

May 21, 2019

  1. A Regular / Budget Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie, Tedder

Absent: Loughrin

Also Present: Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst; Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates; John Clark, Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, PC

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  3. BUDGET SESSION: 2020, 2021 and 2022 Budget Process
  4. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Ritchie
  5. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  6. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  7. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  8. Report: Supervisor’s Update – Road Millage
  9. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  10. CONSENT AGENDA:
  11. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of May 7, 2019
  12. Approval of the May 14, 2019 Check Run ($2,765,510.20), Ratify the May 17, 2019 Payroll ($250,647.92) and the April 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($6,372,327.88)
  13. Approval to Amend Previously Adopted Motion #2019-03-051b to Approve Out-of-State Travel – 2019 Water Rescue Symposium
  14. Approval of Fireworks Display Permit for Lake Oakland/American Legion Post and Independence Township/Clintonwood Park
  15. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  16. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  17. Ratification of the Independence Workforce Association (IWA) Labor Agreement: January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2022
  18. Acceptance of the 2018 Sashabaw Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) Annual Report
  19. Adoption of the Sashabaw Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) Amendment of Bylaws
  20. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #13 – Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
  21. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #14
  22. Acceptance of Proposal – 2019 Wellhead Protection Plan Update
  23. Approval of M-15 Safety Path Construction Project and Acceptance of Proposal
  24. Adoption of Amendments – Employee (General) Policy and Procedure Manual
  25. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Consumers Energy Company Gas Franchise Ordinance
  26. Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance Amendment to Chapter 30 – Offenses, Repeal Article VII Offenses Against Public Morals Section 30-189, Add New Section 30-189 Prohibited Activities Involving Marihuana
  27. Acceptance of Notice of Resignation – Township Trustee
  28. Acceptance of Notice of Resignation – Township Treasurer
  29. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  30. Minutes: Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA)-Final; July 19, 2019
  31. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC)-Final; April 8, 2019
  32. Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee-Final; March 13, 2019
  33. Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board-Final; February 13, 2019
  34. Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending April 30, 2019
  35. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – April 2019
  36. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  37. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019

 

Ind Twp Board, 5-21-19 added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.