Ind Twp Board, 5-21-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
May 21, 2019
- A Regular / Budget Session Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie, Tedder
Absent: Loughrin
Also Present: Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst; Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates; John Clark, Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, PC
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- BUDGET SESSION: 2020, 2021 and 2022 Budget Process
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Ritchie
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Report: Supervisor’s Update – Road Millage
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of May 7, 2019
- Approval of the May 14, 2019 Check Run ($2,765,510.20), Ratify the May 17, 2019 Payroll ($250,647.92) and the April 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($6,372,327.88)
- Approval to Amend Previously Adopted Motion #2019-03-051b to Approve Out-of-State Travel – 2019 Water Rescue Symposium
- Approval of Fireworks Display Permit for Lake Oakland/American Legion Post and Independence Township/Clintonwood Park
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Ratification of the Independence Workforce Association (IWA) Labor Agreement: January 1, 2019 – December 31, 2022
- Acceptance of the 2018 Sashabaw Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) Annual Report
- Adoption of the Sashabaw Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA) Amendment of Bylaws
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #13 – Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #14
- Acceptance of Proposal – 2019 Wellhead Protection Plan Update
- Approval of M-15 Safety Path Construction Project and Acceptance of Proposal
- Adoption of Amendments – Employee (General) Policy and Procedure Manual
- Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance – Consumers Energy Company Gas Franchise Ordinance
- Approval of 2nd Reading and Adoption of Ordinance Amendment to Chapter 30 – Offenses, Repeal Article VII Offenses Against Public Morals Section 30-189, Add New Section 30-189 Prohibited Activities Involving Marihuana
- Acceptance of Notice of Resignation – Township Trustee
- Acceptance of Notice of Resignation – Township Treasurer
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA)-Final; July 19, 2019
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC)-Final; April 8, 2019
- Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee-Final; March 13, 2019
- Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board-Final; February 13, 2019
- Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending April 30, 2019
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – April 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:07 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, May 29, 2019