Ind Twp Board, 5-7-19

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

May 7, 2019

A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:02 p.m. at Independence Township Hall The Pledge of Allegiance was given. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Tedder

Absent: Loughrin, Ritchie

Also Present: Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Aliaga, Trustee Tedder, Supervisor Kittle PUBLIC COMMENT: None PUBLIC HEARING: Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Walters Lake Land Acquisition

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:12 p.m.

There was no comment received from the public.

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:12 p.m.

PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None CONSENT AGENDA: Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of April 23, 2019 Approval of the April 30, 2019 Check Run in the amount of $675,004.01 and Ratified the May 3, 2019 Payroll in the amount of $256,678.85 ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None REGULAR BUSINESS: Adoption of Resolution – Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Walters Lake Land Acquisition Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading of Ordinance – Consumers Energy Company Gas Franchise Ordinance Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading – Amendment to Chapter 30 – Offenses, Repeal Article VII Offenses Against Public Morals Section 30-189, Add New Section 30-189 Prohibited Activities Involving Marihuana Granted Extension of Liberty Planned Unit Development (PUD), Introduced and Approved 1st Reading – Michigan State University Federal Credit Union / Planned Unit Development Amendment Adoption of Combined Resolutions 1 & 2 – Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club New Paving Private Road Special Assessment District Adoption of Combined Resolutions 1 & 2 – Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Private Road Re-paving Improvement Special Assessment District Approval of Water Treatment Plant Well and Pump Maintenance Services Agreement Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #12 Approval of 2nd Reading & Adoption of Ordinance Amendment – Chapter 30 “Offenses,” Article VI “Offenses Against Public Safety,” Section 30-159 “Fireworks” Authorized the Implementation of a Resident Invoicing Portal and Approval of Agreement-Invoice Cloud, Inc. Approval of Building and Equipment Use Policy for Election Polling Place Use and Addendum – Precinct 13 Adoption of Resolution in Opposition to Legislation – Optional Non-Partisan Township Board Offices Acceptance of Notice of Retirement/Resignation – Township Clerk COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – March 2019 BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Tedder, Supervisor Kittle ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:33 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019