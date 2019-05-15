Ind Twp Board, 5-7-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
May 7, 2019
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:02 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Tedder
Absent: Loughrin, Ritchie
Also Present: Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Aliaga, Trustee Tedder, Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING:
- Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Walters Lake Land Acquisition
The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:12 p.m.
There was no comment received from the public.
The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:12 p.m.
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of April 23, 2019
- Approval of the April 30, 2019 Check Run in the amount of $675,004.01 and Ratified the May 3, 2019 Payroll in the amount of $256,678.85
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Adoption of Resolution – Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Walters Lake Land Acquisition
- Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading of Ordinance – Consumers Energy Company Gas Franchise Ordinance
- Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading – Amendment to Chapter 30 – Offenses, Repeal Article VII Offenses Against Public Morals Section 30-189, Add New Section 30-189 Prohibited Activities Involving Marihuana
- Granted Extension of Liberty Planned Unit Development (PUD), Introduced and Approved 1st Reading – Michigan State University Federal Credit Union / Planned Unit Development Amendment
- Adoption of Combined Resolutions 1 & 2 – Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club New Paving Private Road Special Assessment District
- Adoption of Combined Resolutions 1 & 2 – Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Private Road Re-paving Improvement Special Assessment District
- Approval of Water Treatment Plant Well and Pump Maintenance Services Agreement
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #12
- Approval of 2nd Reading & Adoption of Ordinance Amendment – Chapter 30 “Offenses,” Article VI “Offenses Against Public Safety,” Section 30-159 “Fireworks”
- Authorized the Implementation of a Resident Invoicing Portal and Approval of Agreement-Invoice Cloud, Inc.
- Approval of Building and Equipment Use Policy for Election Polling Place Use and Addendum – Precinct 13
- Adoption of Resolution in Opposition to Legislation – Optional Non-Partisan Township Board Offices
- Acceptance of Notice of Retirement/Resignation – Township Clerk
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – March 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Tedder, Supervisor Kittle
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:33 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019