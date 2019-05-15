Ind Twp Board, 5-7-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

May 7, 2019

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:02 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Tedder

Absent: Loughrin, Ritchie

Also Present: Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Pallotta, Trustee Aliaga, Trustee Tedder, Supervisor Kittle
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  5. PUBLIC HEARING:
  6. Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Walters Lake Land Acquisition

The Public Hearing OPENED at 6:12 p.m.

There was no comment received from the public.

The Public Hearing CLOSED at 6:12 p.m.

  1. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
  2. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  3. CONSENT AGENDA:
  4. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of April 23, 2019
  5. Approval of the April 30, 2019 Check Run in the amount of $675,004.01 and Ratified the May 3, 2019 Payroll in the amount of $256,678.85
  6. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  7. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  8. Adoption of Resolution – Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund – Walters Lake Land Acquisition
  9. Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading of Ordinance – Consumers Energy Company Gas Franchise Ordinance
  10. Approval of Introduction and 1st Reading – Amendment to Chapter 30 – Offenses, Repeal Article VII Offenses Against Public Morals Section 30-189, Add New Section 30-189 Prohibited Activities Involving Marihuana
  11. Granted Extension of Liberty Planned Unit Development (PUD), Introduced and Approved 1st Reading – Michigan State University Federal Credit Union / Planned Unit Development Amendment
  12. Adoption of Combined Resolutions 1 & 2 – Thendara Park Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club New Paving Private Road Special Assessment District
  13. Adoption of Combined Resolutions 1 & 2 – Thendara Country Club/Sunny Beach Country Club Private Road Re-paving Improvement Special Assessment District
  14. Approval of Water Treatment Plant Well and Pump Maintenance Services Agreement
  15. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #12
  16. Approval of 2nd Reading & Adoption of Ordinance Amendment – Chapter 30 “Offenses,” Article VI “Offenses Against Public Safety,” Section 30-159 “Fireworks”
  17. Authorized the Implementation of a Resident Invoicing Portal and Approval of Agreement-Invoice Cloud, Inc.
  18. Approval of Building and Equipment Use Policy for Election Polling Place Use and Addendum – Precinct 13
  19. Adoption of Resolution in Opposition to Legislation – Optional Non-Partisan Township Board Offices
  20. Acceptance of Notice of Retirement/Resignation – Township Clerk
  21. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  22. Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report – March 2019
  23. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Tedder, Supervisor Kittle
  24. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:33 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019

