Ind Twp Board 6-18-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

June 18, 2019

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Loughlin, Ritchie -+

Absent: Aliaga

Also Present: Leanna Cole, Deputy Supervisor; Cheryl Culpepper, Finance Accountant; Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; Bonnie Klobucar, Accounts Payable Clerk; Nedra Lambert, Deputy Clerk; Kevin McIntire, Deputy Treasurer; David McKee, DPW Director; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Suzette Page, Administrative Department Aide; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Derek O. Smith, PR&S Director; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle Wortman & Associates

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: LATE SUBMITTAL: Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(d); Relocated after M. Regular Business

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

M-1 REGULAR BUSINESS: Acceptance of Notice of Resignation -Trustee

1. Presentation: Oath of Office – Appointment of Clerk, Treasurer and Trustee Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk; Rachel J. Loughrin, Treasurer; Paul A. Brown, Trustee

The meeting RECESSED at 6:10 p.m.

The meeting RECONVENED at 6:15 p.m.

2. Presentation: 2018 Financial Audit – Plante Moran

3. Report: Supervisor’s Update – 2019 RCOC Gravel Program

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Budget Session Meeting Minutes of June 4, 2019

2. Approval of the June 11, 2019 Check Run ($710,950.07); Ratify the June 14, 2019 Payroll ($311,504.18); Ratify May 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACT Transfer Activity ($267,385.69)

3. Adoption of Proclamation – 2019 Commemoration of Active Duty Military Personnel

4. Approval of Sound Variance – Waterford Hills Road Racing

5. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #16

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Request to Accept Notice of Resignation – Trustee; Relocated before I. Presentations & Reports

2. Approval of 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Amendment; Steeplechase

3. Approval of Agreement – 2019-2020 Clarkston Area Youth Assistance (CAYA)

4. Approval of Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) – Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce

5. Appointment of Board & Committee Member – Zoning Board of Appeals

E. LATE SUBMITTAL-CLOSED SESSION: Approval to Enter into Closed Session – Open Meetings Act MCL 15.268(d)

The meeting RECESSED at 6:50 p.m.

The meeting RECONVENED at 7:05 p.m.

E-1. Approval to Authorize Township Supervisor to proceed with pre-purchase offer and due diligence in an amount not to exceed $150,000.00 as proposed in Closed Session.

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Report: Michigan Department of Treasury Public Act 202 of 2017 Pension Report – Local Government Retirement System Annual Report as submitted for FY2018

2. Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for Period Ending May 31, 2019

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:50 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019