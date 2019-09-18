Ind Twp Board, 9-10-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
September 10, 2019
- A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu
Absent: Ritchie
Also Present: Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle Wortman & Associates; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by relocating E. 1 Budget Session: Review 2020 Budgets -after M. Regular Business
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Budget Session- Relocated after M. Regular Business
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck, Supervisor Kittle
- PUBLIC COMMENT: Leonard Graunstadt
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes – August 20, 2019
- Approval of the September 3, 2019 Check Run ($1,481,389.43), Ratify the August 23, 2019 Payroll ($297,351.57) and the September 6, 2019 Payroll ($264,557.32)
- Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing the Month of September as National Recovery Month
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment – Parcels # 08-22-101-012, -013 and -025 located on the west side of Sashabaw Road, south of Moody Drive
- Approval of 1st Reading – Planned Unit Development Amendment – Alex’s Market & Grill
The meeting recessed at 7:12 p.m.
The meeting reconvened at 7:18 p.m.
- Adoption of Resolution Deferring Reviews and Approvals of Electronic Communication Signs
- Approval of Memo of Agreement (MOA) – Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce/Holiday Market 2019
- Approval of the Municipal Credit and Community Credit Contract FY 2020 SMART Transportation Program
- Appointment/Reappointment Board & Committee Members – Video Center Administrative Board
- Appointment of Board of Trustee Board & Committee Board Members
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #22 – Miscellaneous Amendments
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Budget Session: Review 2020 Budgets for Road Millage, Independence TV, Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA), CDBG, Safety Path CIP, Safety Path, N. Sashabaw Debt Service, Walters Lake, Police, Fire CIP and Fire
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee Minutes (ITOC) – Final; July 23, 2019
- Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee Minutes – Final; June 12, 2019
- Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, July 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Budget Meeting adjourned at 8:34 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019