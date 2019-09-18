Ind Twp Board, 9-10-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

September 10, 2019

  1. A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:01 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu

Absent: Ritchie

Also Present: Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst; Lt. Larry Perry, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle Wortman & Associates; Steven Joppich, Rosati, Schultz, Joppich & Amtsbuechler, PC

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by relocating E. 1 Budget Session: Review 2020 Budgets -after M. Regular Business
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Budget Session- Relocated after M. Regular Business
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck, Supervisor Kittle
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: Leonard Graunstadt
  5. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  6. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None
  7. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  8. CONSENT AGENDA:
  9. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes – August 20, 2019
  10. Approval of the September 3, 2019 Check Run ($1,481,389.43), Ratify the August 23, 2019 Payroll ($297,351.57) and the September 6, 2019 Payroll ($264,557.32)
  11. Adoption of Proclamation Recognizing the Month of September as National Recovery Month
  12. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  13. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  14. Approval of 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment – Parcels # 08-22-101-012, -013 and -025 located on the west side of Sashabaw Road, south of Moody Drive
  15. Approval of 1st Reading – Planned Unit Development Amendment – Alex’s Market & Grill

The meeting recessed at 7:12 p.m.

The meeting reconvened at 7:18 p.m.

  1. Adoption of Resolution Deferring Reviews and Approvals of Electronic Communication Signs
  2. Approval of Memo of Agreement (MOA) – Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce/Holiday Market 2019
  3. Approval of the Municipal Credit and Community Credit Contract FY 2020 SMART Transportation Program
  4. Appointment/Reappointment Board & Committee Members – Video Center Administrative Board
  5. Appointment of Board of Trustee Board & Committee Board Members
  6. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #22 – Miscellaneous Amendments
  7. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Budget Session: Review 2020 Budgets for Road Millage, Independence TV, Corridor Improvement Authority (CIA), CDBG, Safety Path CIP, Safety Path, N. Sashabaw Debt Service, Walters Lake, Police, Fire CIP and Fire
  8. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  9. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee Minutes (ITOC) – Final; July 23, 2019
  10. Minutes: Safety Path Advisory Committee Minutes – Final; June 12, 2019
  11. Report: Oakland County Sheriff’s Department Monthly Report, July 2019
  12. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  13. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Budget Meeting adjourned at 8:34 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, September 18, 2019

