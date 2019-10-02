Ind Twp Board, 9-24-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
September 24, 2019
- A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Nallamothu, Ritchie
Absent: Aliaga, Brown
Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by removing E. 1 Budget Session: Review 2020 Budgets -and rescheduling until the October 8, 2019 Board of Trustees regular meeting
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Budget Session- Rescheduled for the October 8, 2019 Board of Trustees regular meeting
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck, Derek Smith, Trustee Nallamothu
- PUBLIC COMMENT: Sam Moraco, Dave Endreszl, Curt Carson, Rae Luallen, Jim Losey Maggie Moraco, Robert White, Rodger Bridger
- PUBLIC HEARING:
- 2019 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant – Bay Court Park Conversion/Mitigation (Derek Smith, PRS Director)
The Public Hearing opened at 6:40 PM
The Board heard public comment from: Rae Luallen
The Public Hearing closed at 6:45 PM
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Report: Supervisor’s Update – Township Times Fire Article Update
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes – September 10, 2019
- Approval of the September 17, 2019 Check Run in the amount of $297,872.49, ratify the September 20, 2019 Payroll in the amount of $263,328.91 for a total amount of $561,201.40 and ratify the August 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity in the amount of $536,832.77
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #23 and Ratify Purchase Agreement – PRS Purchase of Real Property/Bay Court Conversion Mitigation
- Approval of the Introduction and 1st Reading – Chapter 30 “Offenses”, Article I, “In General”, Section 30-1 “Definitions”
- Acceptance of Proposal Associated with Sewer Rate REU Methodology Review
- Approval of Agreement for Services – Stormwater Education for MS4 Stormwater Permit
- Approval Budget Adjustment – DPW Water Meters
- Approval of 2019 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and Adoption of 2019 Millage Rates for 2020 Budget Year
- Adoption of Resolution – Certification of Abandoned Property for Accelerated Forfeiture Act (MCL 211.961
- Approval of the Thendara Park Country Club Subdivision I & II 2019-2022 Snow Removal Contracts and related 2019 Budget Amendment #24
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee Minutes (ITOC) – Final; August 20, 2019
- Minutes: Election Commission Minutes – Final; February 5, 2019
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Budget Meeting adjourned at 7:26 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019