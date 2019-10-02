Ind Twp Board, 9-24-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

September 24, 2019

  1. A Regular / Budget Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: Aliaga, Brown

Also Present: David McKee, DPW Director; Derek Smith, PRS Director; Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; Peter M. Keenan, Karlstrom Cooney, LLP

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by removing E. 1 Budget Session: Review 2020 Budgets -and rescheduling until the October 8, 2019 Board of Trustees regular meeting
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: Budget Session- Rescheduled for the October 8, 2019 Board of Trustees regular meeting
  3. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck, Derek Smith, Trustee Nallamothu
  4. PUBLIC COMMENT: Sam Moraco, Dave Endreszl, Curt Carson, Rae Luallen, Jim Losey Maggie Moraco, Robert White, Rodger Bridger
  5. PUBLIC HEARING:
  6. 2019 Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant – Bay Court Park Conversion/Mitigation (Derek Smith, PRS Director)

The Public Hearing opened at 6:40 PM

The Board heard public comment from: Rae Luallen

The Public Hearing closed at 6:45 PM

  1. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  2. Report: Supervisor’s Update – Township Times Fire Article Update
  3. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  4. CONSENT AGENDA:
  5. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular / Closed Session Meeting Minutes – September 10, 2019
  6. Approval of the September 17, 2019 Check Run in the amount of $297,872.49, ratify the September 20, 2019 Payroll in the amount of $263,328.91 for a total amount of $561,201.40 and ratify the August 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity in the amount of $536,832.77
  7. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  8. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  9. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #23 and Ratify Purchase Agreement – PRS Purchase of Real Property/Bay Court Conversion Mitigation
  10. Approval of the Introduction and 1st Reading – Chapter 30 “Offenses”, Article I, “In General”, Section 30-1 “Definitions”
  11. Acceptance of Proposal Associated with Sewer Rate REU Methodology Review
  12. Approval of Agreement for Services – Stormwater Education for MS4 Stormwater Permit
  13. Approval Budget Adjustment – DPW Water Meters
  14. Approval of 2019 Tax Rate Request (L-4029) and Adoption of 2019 Millage Rates for 2020 Budget Year
  15. Adoption of Resolution – Certification of Abandoned Property for Accelerated Forfeiture Act (MCL 211.961
  16. Approval of the Thendara Park Country Club Subdivision I & II 2019-2022 Snow Removal Contracts and related 2019 Budget Amendment #24
  17. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  18. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee Minutes (ITOC) – Final; August 20, 2019
  19. Minutes: Election Commission Minutes – Final; February 5, 2019
  20. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  21. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular / Budget Meeting adjourned at 7:26 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC,

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019

