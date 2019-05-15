Ind Twp clerk app

NOTICE OF

TOWNSHIP BOARD VACANCY

CLERK

The Charter Township of Independence is seeking qualified applicants to assume the unexpired term for the full-time elected Clerk position due to the retirement and resignation of Clerk Barbara A. Pallotta. ALL applicants must be a registered voter in the Charter Township of Independence for at least 30-days prior to appointment. The appointment is effective at 12:00 midnight. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 and will expire at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 20, 2020.

The Township Clerk has numerous statutory responsibilities essential to the operation of the township that include but are not limited to: maintaining the custody of all township records and general ledger; preparation of warrants for township checks; prepare, recommend and monitor the Clerk and Election divisions operational budgets; administer Oaths of Office, preparation and maintenance of township board meeting minutes; preservation of the township book of oaths; administration of all federal, state and local elections and maintenance of the voter registration file. The Township Clerk also serves as the chair of the township’s Election Commission and as the Freedom of Information (FOIA) Coordinator.

Qualified applicants should have managerial experience, considerable knowledge of organizational and time management methods, familiarity of personnel management principles and practices for union and non-union employees, the ability to instruct and train in methods and procedures, the ability to manage multiple projects needed to meet critical deadlines and adapt quickly to stressful situations. Qualified applicants must also be bondable and maintain Notary Public certification.

Qualified applicants should also be proficient in Microsoft Office Suite including Word, Excel and PowerPoint with the ability to master new technologies and operate specialized voting system hardware and software.

Application for Boards and Committees and a Township Clerk Position-Questionnaire are available on the home page of the Township website at www.indtwp.com or at the Township Clerk’s office. Applications, questionnaires and resumes must be marked as CONFIDENTIAL and addressed to Barbara A. Pallotta, Township Clerk at 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 no later than 4:00 pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Applications will be reviewed and a recommendation made to the Township Board by a Selection Review Committee. Applications will remain confidential until public interviews are scheduled at a special or regular meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Direct all questions regarding this appointment to the Township Clerk at 248-625-5114; Ext. 203 or by email to bpallotta@indtwp.com .

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

Charter Township of Independence

PUBLICATION DATES:

Township Times: May 8, 2019

Clarkston News: May 15, 2019

May 22, 2019