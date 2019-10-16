Ind Twp election

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

NOTICE OF ELECTION

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 SPECIAL ELECTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a Special Election will be held in the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the following locations:

PRECINCT # POLLING LOCATION

1 St. Trinity Lutheran Church – 7925 Sashabaw Road

2 First Congregational Church – 5449 Clarkston Road

3 Senior Community Center @ Clintonwood Park – 6000 Clarkston Road

4 Clarkston Independence District Library – 6495 Clarkston Road

5 Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church – 6805 Bluegrass

6 Clarkston Community Church – 6300 Clarkston Road

7 Oakland Woods Baptist Church – 5628 Maybee Road

8 Maranatha Baptist Church – 5790 Flemings Lake Road

9 Harvestland Church – 5848 Clintonville Road

10 & 11 Mt. Zion Church – 4900 Maybee Road

12 Lakeview Room @ Bay Court Park – 6970 Andersonville Road

13 Clarkston United Methodist Church – 6600 Waldon Road

for the purpose of voting on the following proposal:

Oakland County Community College:

Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

This proposal authorizes Oakland Community College to continue to levy 0.7545 mill for operating purposes for 10 years as a renewal of millage previously approved by the electors in 2010, which expires with the 2021 tax levy.

Full text of the ballot proposal may be obtained at the Charter Township of Independence Clerk’s office, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346, telephone: (248) 625-5114. A sample ballot may be found at www.mi.gov/vote.

Absentee ballots are available for all elections; registered voters may contact the local clerk to obtain an application for an absent voter ballot.

To comply with the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), voting instructions will be available in audio format and in Braille. Arrangements for obtaining the instructions in these alternative formats can be made by contacting the township clerk in advance of the election. All polling locates are accessible for voters with disabilities.

Cari J. Neubeck, CMC

Township Clerk

PUBLISHED & POSTED: Wednesday, October 16, 2019