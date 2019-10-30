Ind Twp Planning Comm, 11-14-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

November 14, 2019

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

The Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on:

Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 6:30 p.m.

At Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:

Wetland Permit File # 2019-001

Petitioner: Eagle Ridge LLC

Project Name: Wetland Permit Approval

PETITIONER REQUESTS APPROVAL TO PLACE A 120-FOOT-LONG BY 48-INCH BY 64-INCH ELLIPTICAL CONCRETE CULVERT IN A STREAM FOR A ROAD CROSSING; FILL APPROXIMATELY 0.12 ACRES OF WETLAND AND CONSTRUCT TWO STORM WATER DETENTION BASINS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF EAGLE RIDGE AT MORGAN LAKE PHASE 2.

East side of Maybee Road, east of Clintonville Road

Part of Parcel #08-36-201-011

PRD Planned Residential Development

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Cari Neubeck, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.