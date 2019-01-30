Ind Twp Planning Comm 2-14-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

February 14, 2019

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File # 2019-003

Petitioner: Eagle Ridge LLC

Project Name: Eagle Ridge at Morgan Lake Phase 2

PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL FOR PHASE 2 OF THE EAGLE RIDGE

AT MORGAN LAKE PLANNED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT CONSISTING OF

49 SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL LOTS.

Parcel # 08-36-201-011

East side of Maybee Road, east of Clintonville Road

PRD Planned Residential Development District

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.