Ind Twp Planning Comm 2-14-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
February 14, 2019
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION
Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48347-0069, to consider the following:
PC File # 2019-003
Petitioner: Eagle Ridge LLC
Project Name: Eagle Ridge at Morgan Lake Phase 2
PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL FOR PHASE 2 OF THE EAGLE RIDGE
AT MORGAN LAKE PLANNED RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT CONSISTING OF
49 SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENTIAL LOTS.
Parcel # 08-36-201-011
East side of Maybee Road, east of Clintonville Road
PRD Planned Residential Development District
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.
For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk
The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.