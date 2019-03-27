Ind Twp Planning Comm, 4-11-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

April 11, 2019

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering a Special Land Use at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48347-0069, to consider the following:

PC File #2019-005

Petitioner: Bowman Auto Group

Project Name: Bowman Chevrolet Expansion

PETITIONER REQUESTS SPECIAL LAND USE APPROVAL FROM SECTION 4.19(C) OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR USE OF THE PROPERTY FOR SALE OF NEW AND USED VEHICLES.

Parcel # 08-29-453-031, -006, -021

6750 Dixie Highway,

6722 Dixie Highway & 5738 S. Main Street

5.1 Acres

C-3 Highway Commercial

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.