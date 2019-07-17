Ind Twp Planning Comm 8-8-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
August 8, 2019
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP
PLANNING COMMISSION
Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48346, to consider the following:
PC File # 2019-008
Petitioner: Crispellis LLC
Project Name: Crispellis Outdoor Dining
PETITIONER REQUESTS A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OPTION AMENDMENT PER SECTION 9.05(D) OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE IN ORDER TO CONSTRUCT AN ADDITION CONTAINING AN OUTDOOR PATIO.
Parcel # 08-29-328-008, 08-29-328-009
6756 Dixie Highway
MS Motor Vehicle Service Station (Dixie Highway Overlay District)
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.
For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk
The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.