Ind Twp Planning Comm 8-8-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

August 8, 2019

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI,48346, to consider the following:

PC File # 2019-008

Petitioner: Crispellis LLC

Project Name: Crispellis Outdoor Dining

PETITIONER REQUESTS A PLANNED DEVELOPMENT OPTION AMENDMENT PER SECTION 9.05(D) OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE IN ORDER TO CONSTRUCT AN ADDITION CONTAINING AN OUTDOOR PATIO.

Parcel # 08-29-328-008, 08-29-328-009

6756 Dixie Highway

MS Motor Vehicle Service Station (Dixie Highway Overlay District)

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., P.O. Box 69, Clarkston, MI 48347-0069 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A Pallotta, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.