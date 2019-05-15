Ind Twp ZBA

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: NEW BUSINESS: Case #19-010, Linda Bass, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure, 4500 Ennismore Dr., Parcel #08-34-452-017, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #19-011, James Merrill, Petitioner, Requesting: A 9.6 foot front yard variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to renovate an existing home, 5251 Eastview Rd., Parcel #08-35-226-014, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #19-012, Stephen Powell, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances, 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure and, 2) A 65 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct a new accessory structure on the property, 10480 Whipple Tree Ln., Parcel #08-04-202-001, R-1C Suburban Farm Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of May 1, 2019 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.