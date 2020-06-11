Independence Oaks opens beach

Two beaches, operated by Oakland County Parks and Recreation, will give residents respite from the heat this summer.

Independence Oaks County Park will open its beach June 11.

A second beach operated by the parks system, located within Groveland Oaks County Park, opens June 25 when that park and campground opens for the season.

Both beaches are non-lifeguarded.

“We realize people want a return to normal during this pandemic, but we recommend they practice social distancing and not share water toys, beach chairs and other items with individuals outside their immediate family or small group,” OCPR Executive Officer Dan Stencil said. “Other tips include using hand sanitizer and washing their hands when they get home.”

Due to COVID-19, two waterparks operated by OCPR will not open this summer.

Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights and Waterford Oaks Waterpark in Waterford will remain closed for the 2020 season.

Social distancing cannot be achieved by swimmers in active water attractions. OCPR made this decision with input from the Oakland County Health Division for the protection of its guests and staff.

Independence Oaks County Park is located at 9501 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston.

Groveland Oaks County Park is located at 14555 Dixie Highway, near Holly.

An annual vehicle permit or daily park pass is required at both parks.