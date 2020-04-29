Independence Township: April 21, 2020 meeting synopsis

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

April 21, 2020A.

A virtual Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie Absent: NoneAlso Present: Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Wendy Hillman, Finance Director; David McKee, DPW Director; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney; Ryan Wolf, IT Support Contractor

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Clerk Neubeck, Supervisor Kittle

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: NoneH. PUBLIC HEARING: NoneI. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA: 1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Special Meeting Minutes of April 6, 2020 and the Regular Meeting Minutes of April 7, 20202. Approval of the April 14, 2020 Check Run ($236,721.94) and Ratify the April 17, 2020 Payroll ($251,349.15)

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Adoption of Resolution Approving Ballot Proposal Language – Fire and Emergency Services Operating Millage

2. Adoption of Resolution to Extend Collection of Utility Bills without Penalty

3. Acceptance of Quote and Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #11: Sewer Lift Station Upgrades

4. Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #12: Assistant Finance Director Promotion Wage Increase

5. Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #13: Elections Contractual Services

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Report: Fiscal 2020 Actual to Budget Comments for period Ending March 31, 2020 2. Communication: Michigan Liquor Control Commission-Transfer Ownership SDD & SDM Licensed Business: 8960 Sashabaw Rd. Clarkston, MI 48348, April 16, 2020

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Supervisor Kittle

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:32 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Cari J. Neubeck, CMC, CMMCTownship ClerkPublished (On-line Edition): Wednesday, April 29, 2020