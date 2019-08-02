Independence Township Board, 7-23-19

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

July 23, 2019

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Aliaga, Brown, Loughrin, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: None

Also Present: Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)

a. Update: Historic Well – North Sashabaw Road

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of July 9, 2019

2. Approval of the July 16, 2019 Check Run ($166,456.13), Ratify the July 13, 2019 Payroll, ($307,440.13) and the June, 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($354,697.45)

3. Adoption of Proclamation – Patriot Week – September 11-17, 2019

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #17- IWA Wage and Signing Bonus and Clerk Printing and Publishing

2. Approval of Job Descriptions – Deputy Supervisor / Deputy Treasurer

3. Approval of Wage Adjustment and 2019 Budget Amendment #18 – Deputy Supervisor / Deputy Clerk / Deputy Treasurer

4. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #19 – Salary Adjustments Clerk’s Office

5. Reappointment of Board & Committee Member – Senior Community Center Advisory Committee

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Report: Quarterly Financial Report, June 30, 2019

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Ritchie, Trustee Brown, Treasurer Loughrin, Trustee Nallamothu, Trustee Aliaga

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:22 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted, Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019