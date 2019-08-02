Independence Township Board, 7-23-19

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
July 23, 2019
A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 p.m. at Independence Township Hall
B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Aliaga, Brown, Loughrin, Nallamothu, Ritchie
Absent: None
Also Present: Rick Yaeger, Budget and Operations Analyst
D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle
G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
H. PUBLIC HEARING: None
I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
1. Report: Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
a. Update: Historic Well – North Sashabaw Road
J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
K. CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of July 9, 2019
2. Approval of the July 16, 2019 Check Run ($166,456.13), Ratify the July 13, 2019 Payroll, ($307,440.13) and the June, 2019 External Wire / EFT / ACH Transfer Activity ($354,697.45)
3. Adoption of Proclamation – Patriot Week – September 11-17, 2019
L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
M. REGULAR BUSINESS:
1. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #17- IWA Wage and Signing Bonus and Clerk Printing and Publishing
2. Approval of Job Descriptions – Deputy Supervisor / Deputy Treasurer
3. Approval of Wage Adjustment and 2019 Budget Amendment #18 – Deputy Supervisor / Deputy Clerk / Deputy Treasurer
4. Approval of 2019 Budget Amendment #19 – Salary Adjustments Clerk’s Office
5. Reappointment of Board & Committee Member – Senior Community Center Advisory Committee
N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
1. Report: Quarterly Financial Report, June 30, 2019
O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Ritchie, Trustee Brown, Treasurer Loughrin, Trustee Nallamothu, Trustee Aliaga
P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:22 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted, Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, July 31, 2019
