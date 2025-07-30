Independence Township Board of Trustees tables first reading of tree ordinance revisions

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — During its meeting on July 22, the Independence Township Board of Trustees voted to table the approval of the first reading of ordinance sections 2.02, 6.05, 6.06, 6.07 with the addition of section 11.09 Tree Preservation to Article 11 Environmental Standards and 6.05B.3.f.vi requiring needed information at conceptual site plan.

The motion to table was approved 4-3 after over an hour and a half of discussion on the topic with several board members indicating some level of support but with a bit of hesitancy.

“I like the spirit and the idea of what we’re trying to do. I just don’t like the execution of the method. I think we have the wrong tool,” said Township Supervisor Chuck Phyle. “I’d be more than happy to listen to more ideas on how to possibly do it, but as it stands right now, I’m not excited about this.”

According to township documents, the ordinance, referred to as the “tree ordinance,” gives the township a greater ability to identify landmark trees, woodland and forested canopies and better allows the township to manage clear cuts and tree removals for future developments. It also creates incentives to preserve trees and allows for a standard of preservation to be set as well as establishes tree preservation regulations only on properties requiring a site plan review.

Bill Scarborough, Chairman of the Planning Commission, spoke to give some background on the ordinance.

“This ordinance, as drafted, only applies to anything that comes in front of the planning commission for site plan approval. Construction of single family homes does not come to the planning commission for site plan approval. A person wanting to cut down a tree in their own property does not come to the planning commission. An HOA (Homeowners Association), who needs to cut down a tree in their community, does not come to the planning commission for site plan approval. New construction for industrial, commercial and multiple lot and/or unit residential developments, as well as certain additions and modifications to those comes to the planning commission for site plan approval,” Scarborough said.

The ordinance itself requires tree inventory for site plan applications and maps out a tree replacement plan.

Several residents spoke regarding the ordinance with a majority stating they were in favor of it.

Trustee Sam Moraco as well as Trustee David Hayward were in favor of the ordinance, citing the Waldon Village development on Waldon Road, across from township hall, as a large reason as to why it was necessary in the first place.

“What nobody pays attention to is that all this is about is a way for the township to have a way of negotiating development, not stop development. We can’t stop development, but we can control where a tree row is, where animal movements are, how it aligns with the woodland ordinance, buffering of neighbors. That monstrosity across the street we were promised wasn’t going to expose to the highway, but they mowed it right down to the MDOT fence,” said Moraco.

Treasurer Paul Brown spoke against the ordinance, saying that the people who would be impacted by this ordinance would be people who already own property in the township because, if they were at some point to decide to sell their land, developers would likely offer less money because of it.

“Developers aren’t going to pay for this ordinance. The property owners will, because developers are too smart. If they know they’re going to be enforced by a tree ordinance, they’re not going to get as much money for the property. And so if they come out and want to cobble together three or two parcels in the northwest quadrant and they can get those, they’re going to pay less money for those,” Brown said.

Brown later went on to note that if he is correct in his logic, he did not think it was fair to vote on the item without giving those residents an opportunity to speak against it.

“I really think that if somehow this thing moves forward, there has to be a notification to property owners who could be impacted by this. You know, people who are passionate about saving trees, they’re going to come to these meetings always, right? And people that don’t know about it, their voice isn’t being heard,” Brown said. “It’s unfair to do something like this – if I’m right about it affecting property values, or even the perception, for the residents and it affects the property values of – that they don’t find a way for us to notify them ahead of ahead of doing it so they have a chance to voice their opinion.”

It is unclear when exactly the board will discuss the topic again, though there was indication that it would likely be at its next meeting on Aug. 5. To check the agenda ahead of the meeting, visit indtwp.com and click on the “Meetings and Agendas” tab.