Independence Township man jailed on criminal sexual conduct charges

An Independence Township man accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a New Year’s Eve gathering was arraigned last Wednesday on a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in 51st District Court in Waterford Township.

Ian Wilson, 20, is being held in the Oakland County Jail on $400,000 bond set by Magistrate Russell Anderson.

Detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Independence Township substation and Waterford Township Police Department are investigating Wilson’s possible connection to five other alleged sexual assaults in Independence Township and Waterford Township dating back to 2017.

Detectives said the female victims ranged in age from 14 to 20 at the time of the alleged assaults.

Oakland County prosecutors issued a warrant for Wilson’s arrest on Feb. 9. Las Vegas police planned to arrest him on Feb. 10 when he was to appear for his regularly scheduled shift at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.

When Wilson did not appear, a federal desertion warrant was issued, and he was arrested Feb. 11 attempting to enter Canada from Washington state.

He was extradited to Michigan last Tuesday.

Military officials say they will seek desertion charges against Wilson, who has been in the U.S. Air Force since 2018.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 23 before 51st District Judge Richard D. Kuhn Jr.

Wilson graduated from Clarkston High School in 2018 and, according to a Clarkston News article from May 2018, planned to serve in the Air Force in satellite intelligence, with aspirations to become a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) specialist to teach survival skills to special operations troops.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively working other allegations involving Wilson and anticipates there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951.