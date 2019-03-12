Independence Township: March 19, 2019 Public Hearing Notice

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TUESDAY, March 19, 2019

6:00 PM

TOWNSHIP HALL MEETING ROOM

(248) 625-5111

2019 OF GRANT APPLICATION

LAND AND WATER CONSERVATION FUND (LWCF)

Be advised that the Charter Township of Independence Board will hold a Public

Hearing at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the Township Board

Meeting Room at Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, Michigan,

for the purpose of receiving public input on the 2019-Land and Water

Conservation Fund Grant Application for the Bay Court Park Playground

Replacement Project.

Information regarding the project can be obtained by contacting the

Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Senior Director, Derek O.

Smith. dosmith@indtwp.com/248-922.6214

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk