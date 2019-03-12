Independence Township: March 19, 2019 Public Hearing Notice

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TUESDAY, March 19, 2019
6:00 PM
TOWNSHIP HALL MEETING ROOM
(248) 625-5111
2019 OF GRANT APPLICATION
LAND AND WATER CONSERVATION FUND (LWCF)
Be advised that the Charter Township of Independence Board will hold a Public
Hearing at 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the Township Board
Meeting Room at Township Hall, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, Michigan,
for the purpose of receiving public input on the 2019-Land and Water
Conservation Fund Grant Application for the Bay Court Park Playground
Replacement Project.
Information regarding the project can be obtained by contacting the
Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Senior Director, Derek O.
Smith. dosmith@indtwp.com/248-922.6214
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk