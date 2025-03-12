Independence Township promotes three members of fire department

Members of the Independence Township Fire Department showed their support for fellow members Brandon Bonner, Shaun Fitzpatrick and Derek Stamper after all three received promotions. Photo provided by Independence Township.

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — On March 4, Fire Chief for the Independence Township Fire Department, David Piche officially promoted three employees within the department.

“The promotions are a moment of great honor and pride not only for these gentlemen but for their families and for Independence Township Fire Department as a whole,” Piche said. “Achieving the rank of officer at Independence Fire Department is no simple task. It requires dedication, skill and leadership. Each candidate must complete a rigorous and competitive selection process which includes a written exam, oral interviews that are conducted by outside fire service professionals, a board of review that evaluates the candidates based on formal education, training certifications, performance evaluations and work history and discipline and attendance records and a final review by the fire chief, myself, assessing their overall readiness for the promotion. Once evaluated, candidates are placed on a promotional eligibility list in descending order based on their skills.”

Once someone is selected and promoted, they are placed on a six month probationary period where they are evaluated and receive coaching to make sure they are able to perform the tasks necessary for the role.

Up first was Firefighter Brandon Bonner who was promoted to shift lieutenant.

Bonner has served as a firefighter/paramedic in Independence Township for seven years, is state certified in Fire Officer One and the Incident Command System, and has active involvement in numerous committees within the department.

“Brandon’s promotion to shift lieutenant reflects his hard work, dedication and natural leadership,” Piche said. “While still early in his leadership journey, he has already made a lasting impact on his colleagues through his approachability, willingness to help others and calm steady presence on the scene.”

Bonner spoke to thank the people around him who have supported him through his journey including his family and Fire Chief Piche.

Next, Shift Lieutenant Shaun Fitzpatrick was promoted to shift captain.

Fitzpatrick has been with the Independence Township Fire Department for 15 years. During that time, he has been slowly rising through the ranks. He is state certified in Fire Officer One and Two, as a Technical Rescue Technician and in the Incident Command System. He also has specialized training in rope rescue, confined space rescue, structural collapse rescue, trench rescue and machine rescue.

Within the department, Fitzpatrick is currently the training coordinator for the technical rescue team, is a member of the department’s technical rescue team, is a member of several committees in the department, is the overseer of emergency vehicle maintenance and is a leader in emergency vehicle specifications.

“His unwavering commitment to service, safety and community has had a profound impact on our fire department, setting a high standard of excellence that inspires everyone around him,” Piche said. “One of Shaun’s greatest strengths is his ability to mentor and develop other firefighters. He has fostered a culture of learning and growth providing patience, clear communication and a genuine desire to see others succeed. In his new role as shift captain, Shaun will continue to serve as a guiding force for the Independence Fire Department.”

Fitzpatrick spoke to what an honor it is to serve the department in a new role and thanked his family and fellow firefighters.

Lastly, Shift Captain Derek Stamper was promoted to assistant fire chief.

Stamper has 23 years of experience in fire service and has been a part of the Independence Township Fire Department for 13 of those years. He is state certified in Fire Officer One, Two and Three, the Incident Command System, as a fire instructor and EMS instructor and as a technical rescue specialist. Other training Stamper has includes specialized training in rope rescue, confined space rescue, structural collapse rescue, trench rescue and machine rescue. Stamper also holds a Bachelor’s Degree and an Associates Degree.

Within the department, Stamper serves as training coordinator, is a member of the department’s technical rescue team and is a member of several committees.

“Over my past three-and-a-half years as fire chief, I’ve had the opportunity to witness Derek in a variety of situations and the one thing that has remained constant is his vision for the future of our fire department,” Piche said. “His motivation and drive to improve emergency operations and elevate our team are always at the forefront of his focus. His energy, leadership and commitment will serve him and our department well.”

Stamper thanked the department and community for their belief in him to uphold the position. He also thanked his family and fellow firefighters for their support.

Bonner, Fitzpatrick and Stamper were sworn-in by Independence Township Clerk Cari Neubeck and received new badges and helmets to reflect their new positions.