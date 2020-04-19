Independence Township: Public Hearing on Thursday, May 14, 2020

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

May 14, 2020

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

Please take notice that the Independence Township Planning Commission, Oakland County, Michigan, will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of considering Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the meeting will either be a Webex meeting online or at the Independence Township Hall Meeting Room, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston MI, 48346 depending on the outcome of the Governor’s Stay-At-Home Executive Order #2020-42. Please check the Township Website Calendar for the link to join the meeting or attend in person regarding the following:

PC File #2020-004 Zoning Ordinance Text Amendments: Lighting

Revisions to Article 2 (Definitions) and revisions to Section 10.07 (Exterior Lighting and Glare) for the purposes of updating lighting standards to new technology and standards.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN THAT THE ABOVE REQUEST MAY BE EXAMINED at the Township Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the Planning Commission c/o the Independence Township Building Department, 6483 Waldon Center Dr., Clarkston, MI 48346 prior to the Public Hearing/Meeting.

For further information call (248) 625-8111.

____________________________________

Cari Neubeck, Clerk

The Township will provide the necessary, reasonable auxiliary aids and services to individuals with disabilities at a public hearing/meeting upon advance notice in writing or by calling the Township Building Department (248) 625-8111.