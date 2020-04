Independence Township: Synopsis of April 6, 2020 meeting

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

April 6, 2020

A. A virtual Special Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 2:16 p.m.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: Loughrin

Also Present: Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney; Ryan Wolf, IT Support Contractor

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:

1. Closed Session – Request to Enter Closed Session: Test – Did not enter into Closed Session

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. AGENDA ITEMS INDICATED IN THE CALL OF THE SPECIAL MEETING

1. Webex Video Meeting TEST – No action taken

I. ITEMS NOT INDICATED IN THE CALL OF THE SPECIAL MEETING: None

J. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None

K. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 2:37 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, CMC, CMMC

Township Clerk

Published (On-line Edition): Wednesday, April 22, 2020