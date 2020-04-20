Independence Township: Synopsis of April 7, 2020 meeting

SYNOPSIS
TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
April 7, 2020
A. A virtual Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00
B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.
C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie
Absent: None
Also Present: Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager/ITOC Chair; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney; Ryan Wolf, IT Support Contractor
D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by adding REGULAR BUSINESS – LATE SUBMITTAL Item M-02 Request to Adopt Resolution to Contribute Funding Under the Neighborhood Road Improvement Program – Clarkston Ranch Estates Project
E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None
F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle, Clerk Neubeck
G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
H. PUBLIC HEARING: None
I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
1. Presentation: COVID-19 Update (Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief)
2. Report: Supervisor’s Update: Independence Road Millage Update
J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
K. CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of March 17, 2020
2. Approval of the March 30, 2020 Check Run ($3,660,749.01) and Ratify the March 20, 2020 Payroll
($294,103.67) and April 3, 2020 Payroll ($255,532.46)
L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
M. REGULAR BUSINESS:
1. Acceptance of Quotes and Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #10: Township Network Infrastructure Upgrades
2. LATE SUBMITTAL: Request to Adopt Resolution to Contribute Funding Under the Neighborhood Road Improvement – Clarkston Ranch Estates Project
N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
1. Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for period Ending December 31, 2019 (Pre-Audit Results)
O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Supervisor Kittle
P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:37 p.m.
Respectfully Submitted,
Cari J. Neubeck, CMC, CMMC
Township Clerk
Published (On-line Edition): Wednesday, April 22, 2020