Independence Township: Synopsis of April 7, 2020 meeting

Connect on Linked in

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

April 7, 2020

A. A virtual Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Neubeck, Loughrin, Aliaga, Brown, Nallamothu, Ritchie

Absent: None

Also Present: Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Brian Oppmann, Planning & Zoning Manager/ITOC Chair; Daniel Kelly, Township Attorney; Ryan Wolf, IT Support Contractor

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As amended by adding REGULAR BUSINESS – LATE SUBMITTAL Item M-02 Request to Adopt Resolution to Contribute Funding Under the Neighborhood Road Improvement Program – Clarkston Ranch Estates Project

E. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION: None

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle, Clerk Neubeck

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Presentation: COVID-19 Update (Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief)

2. Report: Supervisor’s Update: Independence Road Millage Update

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of March 17, 2020

2. Approval of the March 30, 2020 Check Run ($3,660,749.01) and Ratify the March 20, 2020 Payroll

($294,103.67) and April 3, 2020 Payroll ($255,532.46)

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Acceptance of Quotes and Approval of 2020 Budget Amendment #10: Township Network Infrastructure Upgrades

2. LATE SUBMITTAL: Request to Adopt Resolution to Contribute Funding Under the Neighborhood Road Improvement – Clarkston Ranch Estates Project

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Report: Fiscal 2019 Actual to Budget Comments for period Ending December 31, 2019 (Pre-Audit Results)

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Supervisor Kittle

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:37 p.m.

Respectfully Submitted,

Cari J. Neubeck, CMC, CMMC

Township Clerk

Published (On-line Edition): Wednesday, April 22, 2020