Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda, Dec. 4, 2024

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
-
CALL TO ORDER
-
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
-
ROLL CALL:
-
REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
-
PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
-
UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
-
NEW BUSINESS:
-
Case #24-023, Jason & Naomi Sawade, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances, 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) in order to construct an accessory structure in front of the home, 2) A 30 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2, 3) A 4 foot side yard variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2; all in order to construct a new accessory structure, 9130 Seneca Dr., Parcel #08-11-285-030, R-1A Single Family Residential.
-
2025 Meeting Schedule
-
-
APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
-
Regular Meeting Minutes of October 2, 2024
-
Regular Meeting Minutes of November 6, 2024
-
-
DISCUSSION:
-
ADJOURNMENT:
Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk