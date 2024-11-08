Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda, Dec. 4, 2024

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

  1. CALL TO ORDER

  1. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES

  1. ROLL CALL:

  1. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.

  1. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:

  1. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

  1. NEW BUSINESS:

    1. Case #24-023, Jason & Naomi Sawade, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances, 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) in order to construct an accessory structure in front of the home, 2) A 30 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2, 3) A 4 foot side yard variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2; all in order to construct a new accessory structure, 9130 Seneca Dr., Parcel #08-11-285-030, R-1A Single Family Residential.

    2. 2025 Meeting Schedule

  1. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

    1. Regular Meeting Minutes of October 2, 2024

    2. Regular Meeting Minutes of November 6, 2024

  1. DISCUSSION:

  1. ADJOURNMENT:

Cari J. Neubeck, Clerk

