Public Notice: Independence Township Zoning Board of Appeals regular meeting agenda, Dec. 4, 2024

Case #24-023, Jason & Naomi Sawade, Petitioner, Requesting: Three (3) total variances, 1) A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) in order to construct an accessory structure in front of the home, 2) A 30 foot front yard setback variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2, 3) A 4 foot side yard variance from Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2; all in order to construct a new accessory structure, 9130 Seneca Dr., Parcel #08-11-285-030, R-1A Single Family Residential.