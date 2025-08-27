Independence Twp. Board of Trustees approves final site plan for Eagle Ridge Estates

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on Aug. 19, the Independence Township Board of Trustees voted 4-0 to approve the final site plan and special land use for phase three of the Eagle Ridge Estates Development. Trustees Jim Tedder and Terri Nallamothu were absent from the meeting.

“This is a very long project. It started in 1994 and there’s been various amendments through the years up until this one,” said Brian Oppmann, Planning and Zoning Director for the township.

The project itself is being headed by Clearview Homes and is located on the south side of Maybee Road, just east of I-75 and consists of 230 units which will be developed over the course of four phases. As of now, phase one has been constructed and phase two is nearing completion.

Phase three will consist of 35 new single family homes just south of the existing phases.

The proposal for phase three was unanimously approved by the planning commission at its June 12 meeting.

“One thing to know is with Planned Residential Developments (PRDs), they’re similar to PUDs – Planned Unit Developments, where the planning commission makes a recommendation to the township board for an approval. In this case, it’s a little bit different in that it’s a special land use. Normally special land uses stay with the planning commission, they make the final decision on special land uses but in a PRD, that’s up to the township board,” Oppmann said.

The development has caused some confusion as the phases have been done by different developers over the years resulting in two different HOAs.

According to a spokesperson from Clearview Homes however, a master HOA agreement has been negotiated and is ready to be signed, which should clear things up soon.

During public comment on the item, one resident expressed concern with the density of the development and the amount of traffic within the sections that have already been built as there is only one entrance. With that in mind, a petitioner asked that the board consider opening the Rohr Road emergency access as construction access for the phase.

Another resident, who lives on Rohr Road, said that the access has been being used for years already and has caused issues for himself and his neighbors with cars coming in and out of the access at all hours of the day and night.

Trustee Sam Moraco noted that he too is concerned about construction traffic for the project cutting through a different subdivision to access the development.

The board did not take action to open up the access road on Rhor Road at the Aug. 19 meeting..