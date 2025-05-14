Independence Twp. board of trustees approves purchase of emergency vehicles

By Megan Kelley

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on May 6, the Independence Township board of trustees unanimously approved two requests for proposals from Independence Township Fire Chief David Piche for a new fire engine and new ambulance.

According to Piche, the fire engine will replace one of the department’s aging units and support its continued attempt at modernizing the department’s fleet. The engine it replaces will be reassigned to reserve status and enhance the department’s backup capacity.

“One of those trucks breaks down, or it goes out of service or needs preventative maintenance, that truck is taken out of service, and the backup truck is put in its place to run. So the one backup truck is a 2000, so it’s 25 years old. It’s at its end of its life,” Piche said.

The board approved the purchase in the amount of $1,003,339 and subsequent necessary budget amendment in the amount of $3,340.

Additionally, the board approved the purchase of a new ambulance in the amount of $369,805 and subsequent budget amendment in the amount of $169,805.

The new ambulance will replace a truck that has been out of service since an accident in 2024 and bring the department’s fleet back to full strength.