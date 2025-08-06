Independence Twp. Board of Trustees denies request for public hearing regarding ZBA chair

By Megan Kelley

Editor

mkelley@mihomepaper.com

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — At its meeting on July 22, the Independence Township Board of Trustees split votes 4-3 to deny a request made by Trustee Sam Moraco to hold a public hearing to investigate Zoning Board of Appeals Chair Jim Eppink for potential misfeasance or malfeasance.

The motion to deny the request was approved by a split vote with Supervisor Chuck Phyle, Clerk Cari Neubeck, Treasurer Paul Brown and Trustee Terri Nallamothu casting the four yes votes. Trustees Sam Moraco, Jim Tedder and David Hayward voted no.

According to township documents, the potential misfeasance/malfeasance occurred at the ZBA’s Sept. 3 meeting in which the board approved variances for the digital sign for Pine Knob Music Theatre located on Sashabaw Road. During the meeting, it is alleged that Eppink did not ensure all criteria was addressed which potentially violated statutory duties.

Township Attorney Dan Kelly addressed the board to explain how the process would work should the board vote to hold a hearing.

“So first of all before the board tonight is simply the decision as to whether or not we move forward with the request to consider the removal of the Zoning Board of Appeals chair,” Kelly said. “That decision is based upon the fact of whether or not this board feels there is sufficient evidence to show malfeasance, misfeasance or nonfeasance. Ultimately, the Board of Trustees will sit as a juror if we move forward tonight in a due process hearing that, as an appointed official, the chair of the ZBA is entitled to. At that hearing, the ZBA chair would be provided notice of the hearing, the opportunity to respond, review of any relevant documents and potential even calling witnesses that is determined to be relevant to the determination of this board.”

Several residents spoke to dissuade the board from moving forward with a hearing to potentially remove Eppink, including Neil Wallace who sits on the board, who wrote a letter to the Board of Trustees saying the complaint was without merit and essentially endangers the operations of the township.

“I do not write to comment on the substance of that decision, because the language of the complaint is not about the substance of that decision, but rather purports to be about merely the chair’s handling of the process and making of adequate findings to support the decision,” Wallace wrote. “Whether or not the board members agree with the ZBA decision is not the question, and it should not influence the board’s decision on the complaint. It is evident the complaint was made because of the frustration with the decision.”

Wallace also noted that the matter had already been ruled on by a judge which found that Eppink followed proper protocol.

“The court’s ruling means there is no reason for an investigation. Personal attacks on individual government officials will have an improper chilling effect on the recruiting of citizens to serve, the manner in which decisions are made on and governing and management of the township for the good of the township. These sort of collateral attacks must be rejected in the strongest terms, for any and all of these reasons, the complaint must be rejected and dismissed,” Wallace said.

Eppink also addressed the board.

“We’re just an independent board, and I think that’s the definition, based on the state statute. This was not a Jim Eppink decision and in fact, as Mr. Wallace points out, we’re not here tonight to talk about the decision, per se, but this notion of malfeasance, misfeasance, or, now apparently, nonfeasance. Really, when we look at that, it’s, among other things, you know, the accusation of bribery or fraud or theft or failure to disclose a conflict of interest. I mean, these are very, very serious charges that my government, my community, my neighbors, are charging me with and it’s not taken lightly,” Eppink said. “I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, other than just the pure pride that I have in my fellow board members, the way we conduct meetings, the way that we not only conducted the Pine Knob case, but every other case.”

Trustee Nallamothu made the motion to deny the request for a hearing which was then seconded by Brown. Trustee Moraco asked for additional discussion on the subject but was unable to do so as Brown motioned to call the question and move forward with a vote. The motion to call the question was approved by Nallamothu, Brown, Neubeck and Phyle.

Later in the meeting, Moraco and Hayward said they believed the decision by the board would limit board discussion, with Moraco adding he felt as though he had not been given the opportunity to address the public’s concerns or explain why he brought the request forward in the first place.